OMS IRIS System Support

Job summary

Role Description:

Provides business support to users of IRIS. Primary accountabilities include providing User Help & Training, Reporting Support, System Support – e.g., role mapping, system access. This role will work closely with the business and central IRIS teams. This role manages HSE&C metrics reporting internally and externally.

Core Responsibilities:

Provide frontline support and guidance on use of IRIS including any local training.

Responsible for managing data elements in IRIS including but not limited to incident categorization, investigation details (report, findings, recommendations and corrective actions), monthly hours & kilometres reporting for the business..

Respond to analytical requests & provide ad hoc reports utilizing reporting tools (e.g., Power Bi, Business Objects).

Provide data quality assurance on the data the business is reporting into IRIS (e.g. task monitoring, checking incident classifications, routing of incidents)

Responsible for mapping the key IRIS users to the corresponding site locations & maintaining the role mapping tables updated.

Responsible for submitting myIT ticket requests on behalf of the business for any “master data” changes needed within the IRIS system (e.g., updates/changes to organizations, locations, vendors, materials, etc.).

Responsible for managing system access on behalf of the business. Provide local support regarding accessing IRIS, along with providing users their role allocations within the Saviynt system.

Responsible for distributing IRIS communications & updates to the appropriate parties in the business.

Partake in the IRIS Community of Practice yammer group & calls for learning and sharing with the greater community.

Provide site metrics reports from IRIS data.

Manages OSHA 300 log and other submits other government agency required reports.

Manage Whiting HSE&C SharePoint performance metrics and reports

Manage Whiting IRIS SharePoint

Provide ad hoc support with system validation and testing for system fixes being released to production environments

Requirements:

Skills & Experience

Experience working with SAP applications and HSSE systems and reporting tools (e.g., Power Bi & Business Objects) would be advantageous.

General knowledge of requirements associated with recording, reporting & learning from HSSE events, e.g. Incident Management, Risk Management, Environmental Compliance & Audit Management.

Experience in analysis, troubleshooting, investigating, problem solving.

Certified in OSHA recordkeeping preferred.

Behaviors & Leadership:

Good communication skills (oral and written) in English.

Strong analytical skills as part of a problem-solving mindset.

Remains calm under pressure

Exhibits great customer service skills

Why join us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.