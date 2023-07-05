This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for a OPEX Estimator to join the Onshore Renewables global Technical Centre of Excellence team. This role will provide a complete operating expenditure (OPEX) model for evaluating projects throughout the project lifecycle. This role will support the development of onshore renewable energy projects consisting of wind, solar and energy storage primarily in support of large-scale green hydrogen production and other integrated energy opportunities. The OPEX Estimator will work closely with project teams and other stakeholders to ensure that all cost estimates are well-developed, comprehensive, and reflect the project requirements.

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Project Management Group

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Key Accountabilities:

Key Accountabilities:

Conduct detailed cost analysis of various components of renewable energy projects, including but not limited to, operation and maintenance costs, monitoring and control costs, and insurance costs.

Develop and maintain OPEX models for renewable energy projects including onshore wind, solar and battery storage.

Prepares cost estimates through project lifecycle, ensuring understanding of technical scope, basis, schedule, contracting strategy and execution plan.

Support value engineering activity by analyzing the OPEX impact of risks, opportunities and design options.

Lead the identification of cost norms and unit rates including: materials and parts costs, labour costs, technical services, asset management services etc.

Ensure project competitiveness by benchmarking costs against internal and external cost metrics.

Assist in the development of stage gate Financial Memorandums by providing the basis for cost estimate.

Support due diligence on acquisitions opportunities by reviewing and benchmarking OPEX assumptions.

Key Requirements:

Degree in engineering, construction management, finance or related field.

Expertise in discipline, with a minimum of 5 years direct experience in cost estimates across solar, onshore wind and storage technologies.

A breadth of experience across solar, onshore wind and storage technologies, experience in hydrogen production technology and working within a central technology team is a plus.

A good understanding of the key value drivers of projects that relate to financial competitiveness and ability to drive competitiveness without a detrimental impact on safety or quality.

Ability to lead, influence and collaborate within and outside of team, as well as with internal and external project stakeholders

You will work with:

Technical Centre of Excellence team including operations, engineering, construction, and technology – collaborating and providing input in discipline

Project teams in-country, supporting the project lifecycle

Cross-functional teams in boarder onshore renewables, Offshore Wind, Hydrogen, etc. to ensure standardization, best practice sharing, synergies, etc.

Community of practices across bp in finance, business development, procurement, projects, etc. - ensuring standardization, best practice sharing, synergies, etc.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

