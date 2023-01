Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Role Synopsis:

Provide technology leadership to a number of Agile squads accountable for building products and features along with the current running of IT Services and products for T&P.

Key Accountabilities:

Growing and strengthening the technical talent base, bringing experts together to influence technology strategy in support of operations

Will maintain suite of T&P digital OneMap field applications

Core point of contact for upkeep, support, guidance, and enhancements from stakeholders.

Support Operations Excellence Program Managers to expand, enable, and develop digital enhancements to existing platforms and data workstreams integrated between engineering, operations, and field technician activities.

Initial OpEx programs support focuses include, but are not limited to: RoW, LDoC, Idle Abandoned, Drone, Damage Prevention, Procedures Digital Implementations and Execution.

Application development process workflows and mapping,

GIS integrated applications, data visualizations (Power BI) and storytelling

Comprehend how supporting groups (i.e. Maintenance, Operations, HSSE, Engineering) utilize data to drive improvement

Provide end user training, create/maintain training/user guides for existing and newly developed applications

Provide off-hour support around applications as needed to minimize site impact to day to day operations

Education:

Bachelor’s Degree preferred but not required with minimum 5+ years’ experience

Essential Criteria:

Agile-minded product hard worker who is eager to help lead the way in redefining the way bp does business with our many customers.

Experience leading software development teams to solve customer problems and build new digitally enabled customer solutions

Strong capabilities with ESRI suite of products (ArcMap, Pro, Server Manager, ArcGIS Enterprise, Online, Business Analyst, Network Analyst, Survey123, Collector, Field Maps, Operations Dashboard, AppStudio), database management and design

5+ years’ experience as a Digital Product Specialist /Owner

Must be able to manage and develop a product or service through its full lifecycle to bring value for its customer

Strong partner management skills & can communicate, sell in & engage a variety of audiences, most notably the software development team

Comfortable working in agile methodologies & using agile tools and can suggest improvements to ways of working to improve team & product performance experience (Agile Squad Leader)

Desired Criteria:

Bachelor’s degree preferred

Experience preferred in the following areas ;

Digital /Technology program development and or management -Development of Use Cases for work processes -Development of analytics

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

Production & operations

This is the place to truly drive change. Our people develop hydrocarbon resources, deliver projects, operate refineries as well as oil and gas production assets.

Join us and make a difference by: