Production & Operations



Engineering Group



Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the OT and DCS team is a highly skilled team of engineers, cyber and systems specialists who are a part of a larger process control team. The OT and DCS Team Lead is accountable to maintain and advance the integrity of distributed control, PLC, safety and operator training systems, which require the ability to work with similar subject matter experts within the central teams as well as other operating assets across the globe. The Team Lead is the single point of accountability for process control digital security for the refinery and is responsible to ensure the site is meeting bp and industry standards.

While this role supports bp’s flagship refinery and automation group, this role’s leadership extends beyond the automation group and can influence culture and initiatives broadly throughout bp globally. Whiting Refinery is a 24/7, 365 operating facility. While the work schedule is a standard 40-hour Monday to Friday work week, there is also an expectation to be on call or work extended hours throughout peak maintenance or abnormal operating situations. When able, flexible working, back-fill and fatigue management policies are used to compensate for these challenges.

First and foremost this role leads the OT and DCS team that supports day to day operation of and project implementation for control system infrastructure, safety system network, system optimization, cyber security, and operator training systems.

Site accountable person for third party resources that support these same activities.

Prioritize competing objectives for the team, particularly where capital projects and turnaround maintenance planning teams are key partners.

Work with central team to build and maintain highly successful operator training simulator systems which enable deep hands-on experience for operators.

Develop and implement life-cycle plan for control system hardware, control system network equipment, and supporting hardware.

Build and foster positive relationships with multiple DCS vendors where delivering highly effective preventative maintenance strategies are a crucial enabler to keeping process assets running at full capacity.

Manage maintenance budget.

Foster an effective, collaborative, and psychologically safe work environment between process control, operations, and technical teams.

Ensure strong design, documentation, and proof of concept for basic process control, training simulator and process computing systems.

Act as site authority and actively participate in global refining networks designed to share the best methodologies for meeting internal and industry standards.

Assess capabilities and maintain relationships with critical vendors and contractors.

B.S. Degree in technical field such as Engineering or other science related field.

10+ years in a highly regulated industry such as oil and gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, or other similar industries.

2+ years of leadership experience

Able to inspire, coach, mentor, develop, and lead multi-disciplinary teams.

Process Computing – working in an OT group that supports process control networks and systems.

Process Control - working with distributed control systems such as Honeywell TDC 3000, Honeywell Experion or Emerson DeltaV.

Process Safety – skilful in associated maintenance practices to ensure work is being completed safely.

Project Execution – awareness of capital planning and justification for projects opportunities.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Engineering is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for engineering experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



