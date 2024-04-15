Entity:Production & Operations
Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the OT and DCS team is a highly skilled team of engineers, cyber and systems specialists who are a part of a larger process control team. The OT and DCS Team Lead is accountable to maintain and advance the integrity of distributed control, PLC, safety and operator training systems, which require the ability to work with similar subject matter experts within the central teams as well as other operating assets across the globe. The Team Lead is the single point of accountability for process control digital security for the refinery and is responsible to ensure the site is meeting bp and industry standards.
While this role supports bp’s flagship refinery and automation group, this role’s leadership extends beyond the automation group and can influence culture and initiatives broadly throughout bp globally. Whiting Refinery is a 24/7, 365 operating facility. While the work schedule is a standard 40-hour Monday to Friday work week, there is also an expectation to be on call or work extended hours throughout peak maintenance or abnormal operating situations. When able, flexible working, back-fill and fatigue management policies are used to compensate for these challenges.
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Engineering is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for engineering experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
