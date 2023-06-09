OTG & Fleet Product Manager - China

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

• The product manager will create exceptional customer experiences through the definition and launch of high-quality products in the China Public Charging domain that ultimately enable EV customers to enjoy a reliable, seamless, and convenient charging and purchasing experience. • The product manager will work closely with local head of platform operations to understand the customer pain points, to collaboratively design and build a that delight the customers. Through product strategy and product roadmap definition, launch of product & services across China market with a clear focus on differentiation, commercial viability and technical feasibility, ensuring that bp pulse is delivering a best-in-class customer experience by leveraging digital platforms, services integration as well as potential 3rd party feature integration. • The product manager will lead the Product team in China with Business Analyst and Product Owner and work closely with local and global Product Managers/ Product Owners/Platform Roaming and Integration Manager/Platform Operations Manager, business stakeholders and our Customer Experience/Design Team to align with business and product strategy, manage & prioritize China product roadmap and deployment with an agile mindset. • As a key member of a high performing team, you will be closely interlinked with the Global Product Management team to adopt same WoW, tools and Governance approach, ensuring fit with bp architecture and platform strategies and keep bp compliant with digital security policies.

Customers & Products



IT&S Group



Key accountabilities

Define the product roadmap of China, align and balance with the respective go-to-market strategy and deliver the committed digital products to ensure business strategy is met.

Ensure product development and decisions are made based on data by putting the customer always at the centre, considering commercial viability and technical feasibility.

Development of the product roadmap and working across internal stakeholders to balance immediate business needs vs longer term strategic objectives.

Create and apply the China electrification product framework (customer journey, KPIs dashboard, roadmap in Product Plan, competitor analysis) as per the Product Management framework.

Gathering data to enable informed decision making such as customer insights, market benchmark, business performance metrics and working with all areas of the operating business to enable a consistent customer experience.

Challenging business teams and stakeholders where necessary to ensure best customer and commercial outcomes.

Continuous enhancement of product roadmap including management of business development opportunities that arise during that period, prioritizing commercial commitments, developing innovation PoCs, others.

Secure resources for the delivery of the roadmap on time, budget and quality.

Key contact with business to gather requirements and align product development with business needs (OKRs), contribute to the unified product roadmap resolving when prioritising potentially conflicting demands across multiple stakeholders.

Ensure the coordination of delivery teams including external and internal teams from product design to testing and delivery in order to meet goals in time, at high quality and on budget.



Essential experience and job requirements

Proven and successful experience in the execution of scalable business development and ambitious product roadmaps design and implementation, including launching new products and continuous feature delivery to enhance customer experience and drive business results (B2C experience preferred).

Deep understanding of customer and product centric design methods, taking concepts from ideation through to execution in developing digital, enterprise scale products/software solutions.

Experience of managing consumer facing hardware/software products, including gathering customer feedback and developing go to market strategy.

Highly experienced in managing one/many scrum teams, must be able to display practical working experience.

Proven ability to interact with multiple functions, partners and 3rd party suppliers within an organisation to delivery goals.

Self-starter mentality with proven track record of operating in dynamic, diversified, high-intensity environments with time critical pressures.

Positive personality, with energetic working style and very strong resilience, passionate about continuous improvement, process efficiency and working as part of a high-performance team.

Must be hand-on and willing to go the extra mile when required to ensure business commitments are met.

Fit for bp value and culture.

Desirable criteria and qualifications

At least Bachelor degree, MBA preferred with at least 3+ years of EV or EV charging product development experience.

Expert in Agile and product management.

Experience in mobility and energy industry with relevant technologies and their application in business models.

Understanding of bp core businesses where possible.

Cross cultural and global working experience.

Continuous learning and improvement mindset.

Strong English knowledge in written and spoken.



Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



