Responsible for providing technical leadership for service management / process management / operations support activities (depending on specialism), driving related operating practices and effective implementation of relevant standards, collaborating with a range of stakeholders and providing advanced knowledge and advice to support performance optimization. Specialisms: Service Management; Process Management; Operations Support.

Key accountabilities

Define the product roadmap of China, align and balance with the respective go-to-market strategy and deliver the committed digital products to ensure business strategy is met.

Ensure product development and decisions are made based on data by putting the customer always at the centre, considering commercial viability and technical feasibility.

Development of the product roadmap and working across internal stakeholders to balance immediate business needs vs longer term strategic objectives.

Create and apply the China electrification product framework (customer journey, KPIs dashboard, roadmap in Product Plan, competitor analysis) as per the Product Management framework.

Gathering data to enable informed decision making such as customer insights, market benchmark, business performance metrics and working with all areas of the operating business to enable a consistent customer experience.

Challenging business teams and stakeholders where necessary to ensure best customer and commercial outcomes.

Continuous enhancement of product roadmap including management of business development opportunities that arise during that period, prioritizing commercial commitments, developing innovation PoCs, others.

Secure resources for the delivery of the roadmap on time, budget and quality.

Key contact with business to gather requirements and align product development with business needs (OKRs), contribute to the unified product roadmap resolving when prioritising potentially conflicting demands across multiple stakeholders.