OTS Training Engineer

The OTS (Operations Training Simulator) Engineer will play a key role in planning and completing training requirements for the area team, contributing to safe and productive Operations. This role will use process unit knowledge and console expertise to ensure that the operations personnel in the area team are trained on the OTS and qualified in a consistent manner as defined by the WBU Training Standards. The trainer will lead and drive excellence into the operations teams that they are training across a broad range of process technologies with which they will need to become intimately familiar.

The OTS Engineer will also play a key role in the Digital Security requirements set by the site and corporate Digital Security.

Reduce Area Process Safety incidents by building Operations response capability and hazard recognition. This includes qualification training, refresher training, gun drill execution, as well as use of the simulator to test new modes of unit operation.

Provide leadership for and drive ownership into the trainees to ensure the highest level of capability for console operators, field operators, supervisors, as well as engineers they will be training.

Responsible for developing and maintaining OTS training materials including reference materials as identified in the Operations Curriculum Maps and Narratives.

Responsible for developing and performing training on the simulators under their accountability. This will include training on multiple units and technologies in the plant.

Responsible for maintaining training plan in areas of responsibility.

Responsible for cataloging changes derived from the MOC process/TAR punch list and coordinating maintenance on the simulator with the OTS Engineer/Area Control Engineer.

Will serve as the Operations Area team’s single point of contact for OTS upkeep between the approved OTS vendors and Solutions OTS control engineer.

Works with the Operations teams and Process Engineers in testing new modes of operation and the procedures resulting from this.

Works closely with the Solutions OTS engineer and Area Control Engineers to ensure the simulator is up to date and reflects the design and response of the unit it is meant to represent.

Diagnoses and comes up with solutions when problems are found.

Create a good solution for multi-vendor (Honeywell/Emerson) simulation systems.

Look for ways to reduce administration of the multi-vendor system without compromising the integrity of each OTS simulator.

Plays an active role in scheduling OTS training demands into the Area Team’s ATP (Annual Training Plan) and ITPs (Individual Training Plans).

Responsible for establishing, tracking, and reporting critical metrics on OTS utilization to the DCS/Process Computing Team Lead.

Supports compliance auditing on the Area’s OTS, training plans, and training materials.

Responsible for maintaining an Area Qualification as defined by WBU PSM templates and the RCAT Competency Assessment.

Serve as a Champion for the OTS deployment phase for model development including: support Area preparedness, DFS development, and schematic/SIS integration; as well as performing model reviews (MAT (Model Acceptance Test), FAT (Factory Acceptance Test), and SAT (Site Acceptance Test)).

Upon completion of the deployment phase, the OTS Engineer will migrate into managing the OTS tool during sustainment phase.

Will work with Certified WBU Unit Trainers by being an active member of the Unit Trainer Network

Participates in the Simulator Community as an active member of the simulator network.

Will work with local Process Computing Team on keeping the OTS system Digitally Secure per BP standards.

Documentation of entire system.

Documentation of how the OTS system is meeting the BP Digital Security standards.

Self-verification of how the standards is met.

Advanced degree in a technical field or Associates with 5 years’ technical experience

Minimum of 5 years Refining Engineering experience with a stress on Process Control working with Operations

Operations training experience desirable

Console Operations experience very highly desirable.

Plant wide exposure desirable

Knowledge of network hardware devices such as switches, routers, firewalls and cabling.

Knowledge of basic networking protocols including TCP/IP, DNS, FTP, SNMP, etc.

Programming experience using Visual Studio.Net (VB, C, or C++), VBA.

Knowledge of server and workstation hardware and operating systems

Strong communications skills. The trainer must be a good listener with the ability to focus on key issues of the Solutions OTS Engineer or trainee.

Awareness of adult learning characteristics and technics

Knowledgeable in the use and function of the OTS instructor station software.

Knowledgeable in process control network, workstation, and OTS hardware.

Systems administration experience with all supported MS Windows operating

Experience with INTEL-based server and workstation hardware

Programming experience using Visual C/C++, Visual Basic, and VBA

Experience with basic networking protocols including, TCP/IP, DNS, FTP, SNMP, etc

Experience with network hardware devices such as switches, routers, and cabling

Experience with all Microsoft Office products, especially Excel and Visio

Knowledge of Process Control Systems such as Honeywell TDC/TPS/Experion, Emerson Delta-V

Ability to work independently and within small teams.

Provide a safe and effective learning environment.

Must have patience to coach and assist in learning.

Must be open to new ideas and methods.

Should allow experimentation to help re-enforce sound operating procedures and practices.

See Physical Requirements Checklist for Professional: Mixed Office-Based/Field-Based

Able to lift and carry equipment weighing up to 100lbs (working with another team member) such as servers, workstations, switches other computer equipment.

Able to use basic hand tools, portable power tools such as drills, power screwdrivers, etc.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the culture of giving back to our environment are highly valued.

Possibility to join our social communities and networks.

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path.

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Engineering is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for engineering experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.