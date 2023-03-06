O&M Readiness Engineer - Offshore Wind

*This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg & Madrid.*
Come and join us in Offshore Wind where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.
The Offshore Wind (OFW) O&M Readiness Engineer is a key member of the Operational Readiness delivery team for our 5.9 GW 50/50 Joint Venture in the UK with our partners EnBW.
The O&M Readiness engineer will work closely with both our joint venture partners and project teams to deliver first class operations input to engineering designs and help establish the UK Offshore Wind Operations organisation.
The O&M Readiness Engineer will be assigned specific sections of the project Operational Readiness Plan to own and deliver - and will work in conjunction with the O&M Readiness Manager - UK and a team of experienced senior O&M Engineers.
Whilst primarily supporting our UK Joint Venture there will be opportunities to spend time supporting wider bp offshore wind objectives.