O&M Readiness Engineer - Offshore Wind

Job summary

*This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg & Madrid.*



Come and join us in Offshore Wind where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.



The Offshore Wind (OFW) O&M Readiness Engineer is a key member of the Operational Readiness delivery team for our 5.9 GW 50/50 Joint Venture in the UK with our partners EnBW.



The O&M Readiness engineer will work closely with both our joint venture partners and project teams to deliver first class operations input to engineering designs and help establish the UK Offshore Wind Operations organisation.



The O&M Readiness Engineer will be assigned specific sections of the project Operational Readiness Plan to own and deliver - and will work in conjunction with the O&M Readiness Manager - UK and a team of experienced senior O&M Engineers.



Whilst primarily supporting our UK Joint Venture there will be opportunities to spend time supporting wider bp offshore wind objectives.

What you will deliver:

Providing O&M input to the 5.9 GW UK JV with our partners EnBW.

Owning specific areas of the project Operational Readiness Plan ensuring on track delivery is maintained.

Ensuring that operations requirements are defined and built into the project statement of requirements and execution plans contributing to engineering efficiency, reliability, maximising life cycle value and safety in design.

Supporting development of the operations and maintenance philosophy for projects including contracting strategy, logistics, condition-based maintenance strategy, maintenance management, spare parts, staffing etc.

Supporting development of the operations readiness plan for projects detailing pre-operations activities for each stage linked to project milestones.

Providing input to the operations and maintenance documents for the project.

Supporting opex and availability estimates.

Supporting development of project operational processes and procedures ensuring compliance with local regulations and legislation.

Bring Operational lessons learned into the project to ensure O&M activities are inherently safer by design.

Contribute to HAZID and HAZOP activities throughout the project development and construction phases.

What you will need to be successful: