Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Role Synopsis

This position is responsible for supervising the North Area Products Operations Team. The O&M Team Leader plays a key role in Pipelines Operations, HSSE, Maintenance & Reliability of assets, Projects, Budget Management, and provides leadership and direction to employees. The intent of this position is to provide guidance and mentorship for operations, maintenance and HSSE in the field environment. This role will work closely with assure all compliance requirements are met at both the State and Federal levels. The O&M Team Leader must maintain a good working knowledge of operations of all systems to enable positive input in maintaining and handling the assets and have a solid understanding of emergency response and spill response activities.

Key Accountabilities

team to deliver safe, compliant and reliable operations by setting clear expectations and adhering to plans and policies.

Ensure DOT (Operator Qualification), OSHA, environmental, emergency response, skills, and company required training is completed on time by all team members.

Handle area security inspections, HSSE, and hazard identification.

Maintain regulatory compliance with DOT, OSHA, State, Local, and BP requirements.

Responsible for handling financial performance within plan.

Lead and supervise the schedule and completion of maintenance, operations, and damage prevention tasks and repairs.

Ensure measurement and ticketing is performed per guidelines and procedures.

Ensure all incidents are reported and investigated in a timely manner.

Implement Minimum Operations Expectations for Operating Leaders as a foundational baseline to guide daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual activities.

Manage a distributed multi-skilled workforce of 14 Non-Union employees.

Available 24/7 for emerging issues that require immediate attention.

Essential Education

High school diploma or GED required.

Essential Criteria

Must be able to obtain a TWIC Card.

5+ years of experience leading and supervising front line workers in Oil and Gas Industry

Desirable Criteria