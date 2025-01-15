Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Oberfeuerwehrmann/-frau (m/f/d)

Oberfeuerwehrmann/-frau (m/f/d)

Oberfeuerwehrmann/-frau (m/f/d)

  • Location Germany - Gelsenkirchen
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category HSSE Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ089070
  • Experience level Entry
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations


Job Family Group:

HSSE Group


Job Description:

Wer wir sind:

Bei bp haben wir nur eins im Kopf: die Energie von heute und morgen.

Wir wollen die Energie zur Verfügung stellen, die die Welt braucht und sie neu denken, um bis spätestens 2050 die Netto Null zu erreichen. Wir setzen dabei auf die Kompetenz und Leidenschaft unserer rund 88.000 Mitarbeitenden weltweit, davon ca. 4.000 in Deutschland. Sie sichern jeden Tag mit den Produkten und Dienstleistungen unserer Marken bp, Aral und Castrol die Energie für den Alltag und Mobilität für Millionen Menschen – heute und in Zukunft.

Ihr neues Aufgabenumfeld – sicher, anspruchsvoll und zukunftsorientiert:

  • Einsatz als Truppmann/Truppführer im Einsatzdienst der Werkfeuerwehr bei Brand-, Hilfeleistungs-, und Erste-Hilfe-Einsätzen
  • Mitarbeit im Dienstbetrieb der Werkfeuerwehr
  • Mitarbeit in Werkstätten u. o. Sachgebiet der Werkfeuerwehr
  • Teilnahme an regelmäßigen Übungen
  • Pflege und Aufrechterhaltung der Einsatzbereitschaft von persönlicher Schutzausrüstung und feuerwehrtechnischen Einrichtungen und Ausrüstung

Ihr Qualifikationsprofil – fundiert und aus Leidenschaft:

  • Bestandene Laufbahnprüfung der Laufbahngruppe 1, 2. Einstiegsamt oder vergleichbar
  • Uneingeschränkte Feuerwehrdiensttauglichkeit gem. G26.3
  • Fließende Deutschkenntnisse und Grundkenntnisse in englischer Sprache
  • Bereitschaft zur Arbeit im 24-Stunden-Dienst
  • Grundlegende EDV-Kenntnisse
  • Kooperativer Arbeitsstil und Teamgeist
  • Interesse an Raffinerietechnik

Work-Life Balance und was sonst noch für uns spricht:

  • Sehr gute Grundvergütung plus Bonuszahlung, Teilnahme am Aktienprogramm, Elternzuschuss per Einmalzahlung, Sonderboni für besondere Leistungen, attraktive betriebliche Altersvorsorge, regelmäßige Gehaltszyklen, Gruppenunfallversicherung, JobRad, subventionierte Mahlzeiten, u.v.m.
  • Karriere- und Entwicklungsmöglichkeiten sowie umfangreiche interne und externe bezuschusste Weiterbildungsangebote
  • Sportmöglichkeiten / Sportprogramme
  • Strukturierte Onboarding-Programme
  • Matching Fund; bp verdoppelt die von Mitarbeitenden privat getätigten Spenden an gemeinnützige Organisationen und honoriert ehrenamtlichen Zeiteinsatz
  • Mitarbeitende können ihren persönlichen CO2-Fußabdruck kompensieren, bp verdoppelt diesen Betrag

Wir engagieren uns für Gleichstellung, Diversität sowie die Vereinbarkeit von Beruf und Familie. Menschen mit einer Schwerbehinderung werden bei entsprechender Eignung vorrangig eingestellt.


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp