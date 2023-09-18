Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as an

Occupational Health Advisor

The job holder will support the Health Manager or Occupational Physician in the delivery of entity’s occupational health programmes, including pertaining to the health and well-being within the workplace.

In this role You will:

Provide/ coordinate, monitor and evaluate risk-based occupational health programs and services to meet GOO/GWO /GPO, segment, OMS and regulatory health requirements.

Support GOO, GWO and GPO in the identification of health risks and the development and delivery of health facilities, proficient staff, health programmes and systems to minimize the impact of risk. Facilitates health risk assessment for operation, projects, wells as the need arises.

Innovate and craft customized Occupational Health procedures, detailed work instructions, and engaging training modules tailored to meet the outstanding needs of the region. Forge harmonious partnerships with the Occupational Physician, harnessing their expertise where it improves our initiatives.

Collaborate closely with the Occupational Physician, you will play a pivotal role in optimizing workforce readiness and task performance across the region. Your responsibilities will encompass conducting health assessments and orchestrating health risk management programs, spanning diverse areas such as health surveillance, substance abuse, ergonomics, fatigue management, travel health, infection control, disease prevention, and emergency medical response, among others.

Orchestrate the management of health-related challenges within the region by nurturing disability and case management initiatives. Offer expert mentorship to personnel, HR, and line managers on matters concerning sickness absences, rehabilitation, and reintegration into the workforce. Additionally, serve as a consultant for potential occupational health issues and injuries, being responsible for vigilant monitoring and comprehensive reporting.

Promote workplace health and well-being and provides strategic feedback to the Wellness program where applicable.

Provide support to other medical and occupational health personnel, such as site medics, as needed. Also chips in to recruitment, onboarding, training, and the professional growth of healthcare staff.

Handle the primary health care services and mange site clinic

Conduct site OH visits and self -verification reviews.

Collate and disseminates management information on the health status of the workforce and utilization of services. Supports occupational health service contracts as per company procurement standards and cost management strategies for efficient use of health resources and services.

Compile correspondence and reports to managers, external agencies and/or external health programs as required. Provide reporting of statistical data and health metrics as required OA - Reporting

What You will need to be successful:

To be a Qualified Occupational Health professional i.e. physician

Preferably have a doctor or high nurse degree

Fundamental Principle of Industrial Hygiene and Fundamental Principle of Occupational Health is preferred.

Participation in Health Excellence

Shown professional experience working in occupational health



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

