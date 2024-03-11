Occupational Health Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

Essential Experience -

Experienced Health Professional with a wide range of diversified and successful hands-on exposure preferably in Oil and Gas and related industry health risk management.

Experienced in developing and implementing various components of Health Management System in diversified work environments and cultures.

Good communication and leadership skills.

Proven experience in health and wellbeing program’s implementation and performance management.

Desirable Criteria-

Experience of succeeding in complex and changing environments, including ability to work effectively in an exciting environment and handle daily planned and unplanned operational activities.

Strong team alliance skills and ability to work collaboratively with others.

Essential Education:

Qualified Occupational Health professional i.e., medical related degree, nursing diploma/degree, medical (MBBS) degree, holds or working towards recognized qualification in occupational health (e.g., certification / diploma/ degree)

Has at least five years of professional experience working in the field of occupational health in the industry.

Licensed to practice occupational health in the region -as/if required.

Membership of a technical or professional body that has proved that individual has reached a level of capability within a technical or professional field (usually but not necessarily obtained through examinations) or Formal certification that they can undertake specialist work or processes.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Ergonomic risk management, Fatigue risk management, Fitness for task, Food Safety, Health risk management, Health surveillance, Industrial Hygiene, Infectious disease outbreak management, Management of ill health, Medical emergency response, Mental Health, Occupational Health, Public Health, Travel health, Wellbeing programme management, Workforce welfare



Legal Disclaimer:

