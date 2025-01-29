Occupational Health Advisor

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose:

Provide technical expertise, knowledge and advice on occupational health to all businesses and functions in the Hub to manage risk, align with applicable legal requirements and conform with bp Group requirements including the Operating Management System (OMS).

Provides technical occupational health advice, delivering health and wellbeing programmes to promote wellbeing; ensuring health risks are systematically identified, assessed and leading all aspects of health vendors delivery all aligned to meeting Operating Management System (OMS) and aligning with applicable legal requirements

Supports North South East Asia (NSEA) Hub in the delivery of occupational health programmes and promotion of workforce wellbeing to all businesses and functions in the hub.

Key Accountabilities:

Support assess occupational, public and environmental health risks and advise on suitable risk prevention/ control measures and ongoing risk management strategy.

Implement health risk management programs, including but not limited to, medical emergency response, fitness for task and health surveillance, ergonomics, fatigue management, substance misuse, travel health, infection control and disease prevention.

Conducts health self-verification and trainings to support compliance with applicable regulations, and conformance with bp requirements including the Operations Management System (OMS).

Collate and disseminate management information on the health status of the workforce and implementation of risk-based programmes, including but not limited chronic disease management, mental health, EAP, health activities, to promote workforce health and wellbeing.

Support the management of ill health through disability and case management programs and advise personnel, P&C, and line managers on aspects of sickness absence, rehabilitation and return to work.

Identify, monitor and prioritise emerging health issues and provide technical input into business continuity planning, and crisis and emergency response.

Trend health monitoring and surveillance data for prevention of possible occupational illness or diseases.

Environment & Carbon) and C&CM (Crisis and Continuity Management), P&C, Legal, Procurement, as required.

Maintain relationships with primary care, specialist physicians/hospitals/diagnostic centres and relevant public health bodies.

Maintain appropriate and accurate medical records within ethical boundaries and in line with regulatory, and bp requirements.



Key Requirements:

Qualified Occupational Health professional i.e., nurse or physician, holds or working towards recognized qualification in occupational health (e.g., certification / diploma/ degree)

Has at least five years of professional experience working in the field of occupational health in the industry.

Licensed to practice occupational health in the region -as/if required.

Membership of a technical or professional body that has confirmed individual has reached a level of capability within a technical or professional field (usually but not necessarily obtained through examinations) or Formal certification that they can undertake specialist work or processes

Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



