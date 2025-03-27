This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



HSSE Group



bp is an integrated energy company whose purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. But we can’t do it alone. We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders, and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. We believe that our teams are strengthened by diversity. We invite applications from all suitable candidates regardless of your gender, race, sexual orientation, or neurodiversity.

The Health Hub Lead/Occupational Health Manager is responsible for leading the Australia and New Zealand health hub and setting the strategic direction for bp’s health agenda in all the businesses supported by the health hub, in alignment with bp’s Health and Wellbeing and HSE&C (Health, Safety, Environment & Carbon) strategies, working closely with relevant stakeholders including business and HSE&C leaders. Provide leadership on all occupational medicine, industrial hygiene, public health, and wellbeing matters in the hub and sound technical advice in support of all businesses entities and functions to deliver safe, reliable, and compliant operations.

Serve as an advocate for Health and its value to the business by raising the profile of Health Risks and contribute to building and enhancing a thriving culture at bp.

With key stakeholders, systematically identify, assess the risk and manage chemical, physical, biological, ergonomic, and psychosocial health hazards in the work environment.

Integrates health, industrial hygiene and wellbeing into local business processes and ensures health risks are elevated to the Entity Risk Register with appropriate Risk Action Plans.

Lead the development and implementation of risk-based health plans for the businesses within the health hub, supported by applicable systems, procedures, and services in partnership with relevant stakeholders.

Support business objectives and cost management strategies for efficient use of health resources and services.

Utilizes data to track and monitor performance against health plan objectives and key results, 3rd party KPIs and uses data to drive continuous program improvement.

Provide verification that the health-related essentials of bp’s operating management system (OMS) are being fully met and are auditable through programs and processes.

Act as the contract accountable manager (CAM) for health/industrial hygiene, occupational health and emergency medical /remote site care service contracts.

Leading the health hub team, including performance management, development, and ongoing mentoring and coaching, ensuring that the required capability and proficiency within the health hub team is maintained.

Provide occupational health and hygiene support for emergency response, incident management and the business support team

Uphold the ethical framework governing occupational health practice - medical confidentiality, maintenance of health and medical records and protection of Health data.

An occupational health, industrial hygiene, or public health professional qualified to an internationally recognized standard as either an occupational physician, occupational health nurse, industrial hygienist, or public health specialist.

Experienced Health Professional with a 5-10 year post graduate experience in one of the above-mentioned disciplines.

Wide range of diversified and successful hands-on exposure preferably in energy and related industry health risk management.

Experienced in developing and implementing the various components of health management system in diversified work environments and cultures.

Proven management and leadership skills as well as the requisite technical background

Ability to influence and coach teams and stakeholders towards health and safety performance improvement.

Strong communicator who maintains sound relationships with immediate colleagues, wider bp stakeholders and external networks with an ability to manage and influence diverse teams.

Possess a drive for performance, ability to manage conflicting demands and resolve complex issues with far reaching consequences, supporting, and guiding others in this.

Excellent work-life balance & 60:40 work arrangements

Career development and mentoring programs

Generous salary package including annual bonus program

Share options and fuel discounts

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave

Please be aware that all bp AU employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Business, Ergonomic risk management, Healthcare Risk Management, Health Risk, Health risk management, Health surveillance, HSE, Industrial Hygiene, Industrial Hygiene Sampling, Infectious disease outbreak management, Medical emergency response, Occupational Health, Occupational Health and Safety Management, Office Ergonomics, Operational Risk Management, People Management, Safety, Travel health, Wellbeing programme management



