Occupational Health & Wellbeing Lead

Role Synopsis: The Occupational Health and Wellbeing Lead is a specialist role that focuses on the worker, the work environment, and the business context to promote health & wellbeing and support the management of illness and injury. The role acts as a single point of contact and provides leadership and oversight on all occupational health and wellbeing matters for bp Shipping. Ensures compliance with regulatory and bpS standards and practices applicable to the seafarer population under the employment of bp Maritime Services (bpMS). Ensures oversight of 3rd party Occupational Health and Remote Medical Services’ providers. A key part of the role is working within a global multidisciplinary, multicultural team supporting bp Shipping’s fleet operations.

Trading & Shipping



HSSE Group



Key Accountabilities

Manage health programmes for bpMS to optimise health care and return to work, assess health risks and ensure health-based programmes are developed, documented, and implemented in accordance with both regulatory and bp Shipping’s requirements.

Maintain complete and up-to-date knowledge of all relevant Health and Industrial Hygiene requirements from shipping Flag state and bp Group Health.

Maintain knowledge of country (e.g. India, Ireland, UK, Poland, Philippines and Singapore) health and welfare regulations; employment and civil law as they apply to the maritime environment and interpret this for management.

Provide Occupational Health and Wellbeing technical guidance, support and advice to non-clinical internal stakeholders, operations personnel, and business leaders.

Build and manage relationships with shipping agents and external health service providers.

In conjunction with the bp Trading & Shipping Health Manager, develop health plan against assessed health risks for the bp Shipping Fleet. Manage successful delivery of the plan elements relating to seafarer health and wellbeing.

Act as the focal point for pandemic health and hygiene support to Operations.

Maintain and continuously improve bp Shipping Occupational Health policies and procedures, including the Seafarer Health Standard to meet pre-employment; fitness for task; regulatory medicals and health surveillance requirements in seafarer home country locations.

Liaise with bp Shipping, medical service providers, shipping agents and legal on emergency medical response, repatriations and case management of illness and injury.

Where appropriate set up, manage and/or monitor medical/health contracts and service level agreements in line with company procurement standards. Support development and delivery of health facilities, competent staff and systems to minimise risk.

Advise employees, HR and line managers on aspects of sickness absence and rehabilitation.

Develop & manage systematic programmes to monitor performance and effectiveness of all workplace health risk control and management systems.

Monitor assurance of business health compliance taking account of diverse legal frameworks, cultures, and business focus.

Develop and integrate appropriate Health Policies & Processes into Operating Management Systems.

Provide appropriate professional response to health-related incidents and support and advice on health-related incident investigations.

Support bp Group Health matters structured on a country or regional basis for bpMS employees, for example pandemic planning.

Provide technical input into bp Shipping emergency response and crisis management exercises where required.

Essential Education/ Experience and Job Requirements

At least 5 years working in the Occupational Health or Wellbeing discipline.

Recognised post graduate qualification in Occupational Health or being working towards it.

Proven knowledge of health legislation and an appreciation of future trends in legislation.

People skills and experience of working in multi-disciplinary, multicultural teams, across multiple time zones.

Excellent interpersonal communication skills in order to establish effective relationships with all levels of staff throughout the company and external agencies.

Experienced and confident in working with business managers.

Capability to work both alone and as part of a team.

Capability to influence at all levels in the organisation.

Commercial awareness and the ability to analyse key business trends and plan appropriate response.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Ergonomic risk management, Fatigue risk management, Fitness for task, Food Safety, Health risk management, Health surveillance, Industrial Hygiene, Infectious disease outbreak management, Management of ill health, Medical emergency response, Mental Health, Occupational Health, Public Health, Travel health, Wellbeing programme management, Workforce welfare



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.