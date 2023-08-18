Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Occupational Health and Wellbeing Advisor reports into the T&S Health Manager however, work closely with all key stakeholders including Singapore business leadership, P&C, HSE&C, country support team, OERT and Tepong Lubricants Plant leadership team and external health service providers. The role will liaise with the AsPac Regional Health team for advice on any regional health-related matters including group health policies and processes. The role supports the T&S Health manager in the delivery of entity’s occupational health and wellbeing strategy, ensuring any programmes both complement any reward and wellbeing programmes via P&C and appropriate stakeholders in country. The role is responsible for providing advice, support and coaching on health and wellbeing related matters in support of safe, reliable and compliant operations and living bp’s purpose. This role covers all Trading & Shipping business entities within the AsPac region (including Singapore and other countries in AsPac) and the other business entities based in Singapore. ​The Occupational Health and Wellbeing Advisor takes accountability for the performance of these activities and drive the right health and wellbeing behaviours amongst staff and partners to enable prevention, correction and control of conditions and mitigation of any adverse consequences. The role will provide technical occupational health & wellbeing expertise to all business in Singapore to meet Operating Management Standards (OMS) and regulatory obligations (OMS 3.4 and Health aspects of 4.6; 3.6; 4.3; 8.1; 6.8; 4.2; 7.1; 5.1; 5.2, 4.1), provide assistance and advice in the development and implement health risk management plan for Lubricants Tepong plant that includes appropriate health risk control measures, and provide assistance in its implementation. The role acts as single point of contact for contract health service providers in Singapore, to verify bp objectives and requirements are met.

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

About the role:

Advising the business on continuously improving HSE-related performance

Provide health and wellbeing expertise to functional groups (HR/P&C, Legal, Procurement), HSSE, Emergency Response and Leadership as required to all businesses in Singapore and Trading & Shipping AsPac.

Promote workplace health and well-being and provide strategic feedback to the health & wellness programmes.

Collate and disseminate management information on the health status of the workforce and utilization of services.

Deliver (Power BI or appropriate alternative technical platforms) dashboards to illustrate health data and identify trends.

Support the business by identifying emerging health and well-being issues, highlighting areas of opportunity and improvement using for example data from Pulse, Pulse-live, wellbeing index, WELL sessions etc.

Provide the required qualitative and quantitative data to feed into the bp sustainability report (AIM 15)

Working in hand with the T&S Health manager to oversee operational support to the business, manage fitness for work/task through health assessment programmes, and working with health partners and collaborators in health risk management programmess (including health surveillance, drugs and alcohol, ergonomics and fatigue management, travel health, infection control and disease prevention, emergency medical response, etc.).

Have an understanding of the management of ill health through disability and case management programs and advise personnel, HR and line managers on aspects of sickness absence, rehabilitation and return to work.

Under the direction of the T&S Health Manager establish, manage, observe and evaluate OH and wellbeing service contracts as per company procurement standards.

Issuing and maintaining health and wellbeing related procedures and training

Review and as required develop any health and wellbeing procedures, programmes to meet local regulation and bp group requirements and expectations with the support of line manager.

Develop, maintain, plan and deliver training for, or requested by the business

Coordinate, safe and secure management of bp staff medical records

Conducting Health & Wellbeing related activities in support of OMS conformance and HSE regulatory compliance

Compile correspondence and reports of health and wellbeing programs to the T&S Health Manager, SAF , health hub lead and other relevant partners in Singapore for managers, external agencies and/or external health and wellbeing programmes as required.

Provide reporting of statistical data and health metrics as required (e.g. OA Reporting)

Keep up to date with local health regulations and support businesses in maintaining conformance with applicable legislation.

Requirements

Appropriately qualified health or other professionals (e.g Nurse/ doctor or medical professionals) holding a recognized qualification of certificate/diploma/degree in the field of occupational health, wellbeing or health.

Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Ergonomic risk management, Fatigue risk management, Fitness for task, Food Safety, Health risk management, Health surveillance, Industrial Hygiene, Infectious disease outbreak management, Management of ill health, Medical emergency response, Mental Health, Occupational Health, Public Health, Travel health, Wellbeing programme management, Workforce welfare



Legal Disclaimer:

