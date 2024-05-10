Offer & Deal Lead

Job summary

Customers & Products



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.​We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team and we’re searching for passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world.

As the Offer and Deal Lead, you will work to create and sell EV charging offers to OEMs, fleets, and other demand partners to drive utilization of our growing network of charging stations in the US. You will be a critical member of the team helping to identify and deliver on growth prospects as we look to invest >$1 billion dollars in our US EV charging network.

To be successful in this role you will need to bring strong commercial acumen, an entrepreneurial attitude, and a drive to succeed. You will work to create enduring commercial relationships that support the delivery of our external commitment to deploy at least 100,000 charge-points globally by 2030.

Drive offer development, partner engagement, business case development, negotiation and approvals, and implementation of commercial opportunities that help achieve our network utilization and margin targets, and drive long-term value for bp

Develop customer/partner offers, determine key negotiation boundaries and define deal structure

Develop business cases for approval by investment committee

Develop and negotiate agreements with third parties

Ensure successful implementation and activation of the commercial opportunity through to successful delivery

A bachelor’s degree in a relevant field or equivalent experience.

7+ years of commercial/sales experience

Experienced in developing and negotiating commercial offers

Ability to build and maintain strong relationships with external partners

Ability to thrive in fast paced and ambiguous environments

Experience in the EV charging sector

How much do we pay (Base)? $130,000-$242,000 *Note that the base pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but are not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



