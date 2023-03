Bp is seeking an Offer Development Manager, Global Supply Chain. This is a senior role managing a team and influencing others, requiring an expert end-to-end Supply Chain Leader with a consistent track record of leading people and groundbreaking change.

Act as Global Supply Chain SPA for Innovation, New Product, GAM, and other Growth offers

Lead GSC engagements with Marketing and Technology, representing Supply Chain with the new product and innovation portfolio as part of the Product Decision Board

Lead the GSC engagement, impact assessment, and development of high priority, complex global OD&I projects in Stage I-3, consistent with the ODI archetype model

Lead the handover and deployment of sophisticated global OD&I projects to lead markets for rapid onward deployment

Act as GSC Stage Gate "Mandatory Agree" for all Global OD&I projects and ensure alignment and readiness to proceed through gate

Act as GSC SPA in the ODIMS and Streamline Steering Groups and drive improvement and effectiveness in OD&I system and processes

Lead and/or support the GSC NPI network across all Performance Units, consistent with the ODI archetype model

Lead the development of policies, processes and systems to improve the development and deployment of NPI in the GSC

Act as GSC SPA for Marketing for the acquisition, expansion and retention of key strategic accounts (GAM).

Lead the GSC Engagement with Marketing, Procurement and PU supply chains, acting as SPA in preparing SC response for GAM tenders

Lead the handover and deployment of GAM tenders from award of tenders to readiness to execute in selected PU’s and markets

Lead the development of policies, processes and systems to improve the timeliness and accuracy of GAM tenders