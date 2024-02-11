Offer Development and Product Manager - SAF Enablement and Low Carbon

This role is not eligible for relocation

Do you want to be part of a team of diverse and forward-thinking, collaborative people who sit firmly at the heart of customer excellence – advancing bps agenda towards a net zero world?Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. Increasingly our customers are valuing customised service-based offers in support of the fuel offer as the industry transforms for the future and recovers from COVID challenges. We are on a journey to transform our business using recent global investments in strategic programmes to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition during the energy transition.



The purpose of this role is to lead Aviation’s SAF enablement programme to achieve process, capability and system changes for Aviation to market SAF at scale. The product manager will be responsible for scoping, planning, governance and overseeing the successful delivery of the programme’s goals. In addition, they will develop and implement value adding low carbon offers in alignment with the bp aviation's strategy on Digital and Low Carbon.

This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced leader who has strong practical experience in programme management, which was gained through managing large and complex initiatives.

Lead all aspects of SAF enablement programme, from its development to implementing program activities. Ensures program is completed to a consistently high standard, within budget, that objectives are met on time, in alignment with Aviation’s strategy and performance contract

Work closely with project sponsor, SPA, cross-functional teams and product managers to plan and develop scope, deliverables, required resources, work plan, budget and timing execution

Ongoing management of SAF enablement interdependencies, governance, partner communications and cross-project resource, identifying and addressing problems and risk

Develop and implement any new capability, processes and ways of working for the business to enable effective change and realisation of projected requirements and benefits

Work with Subject Matter experts e.g. product managers, commercial team, sustainability senior manager to define, develop and deliver programme activities

Lead the end-to-end development and implementation of low carbon customer offers, built around needs-based segmentation and customer journey maps, guide commercial negotiations and deliver business results

Liaise with customers and partners across aviation industry to understand their requirements and agree solutions that are commercially and technically viable, challenging any as appropriate

Build a strong network within and outside of Aviation, represent the voice of BP in industry forums such as IATA

Bachelor degree or equivalent experience

Demonstrable practical experience delivering complex change programmes, aviation experience is an advantage.

experience in leading digital innovation/product management.

knowledge and handling of program management methodology and techniques.

exceptional leadership, time management, facilitation and organizational skills.

Strong communicator with customers in both face-to-face and virtual settings.

Excellent ability to network and influence wide range of individuals involved in program management.

Sound commercial and business judgement developed in different business environments cross a range of markets / functions and cultures.

Understanding of Finance/SAP and performance management - desirable

Offer, innovation and product management knowledge

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



