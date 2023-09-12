Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as an

Offer & Onboarding SME

In this role You will:

Understand the relevant procedures and processes for the relevant businesses, as well as the internal processes. Share technical expertise, advice and guidance with the Offer&Onboarding team.

Own the end to end process; all requests, updates, issues and customer concerns, related to their own area and pro-actively set-up own priorities and support the team.

Understand, articulate and implement standard processes related to Offer&Onboarding and function as the conduit for their knowledge area, and apply expertise to projects.

Proactively reflect to business needs by suggesting new insights on process improvement – foresee business needs and pro-actively address them.

Perform and enable others to perform transactions and manage associated tasks related to requisition and offer management, pre-employment checks and job-related data service requests.

Deliver record and document image management services according to agreed performance targets and statutory legal, fiscal or regulatory obligations.

Ensure that candidate, employee and organisation data integrity is maintained during workforce administration processing, following data management processes and procedures.

Work closely with other Core People Services team members within the P&C Services to ensure that overall operational objectives are met, ideas shared and lessons learnt.

Develop and maintain sound working relationships with key partners, customers and external service providers. This includes GPOs, CoEs, the Business Partnering Function and Talent Acquisition.

Act as a client's point of contact for unresolved issues / partner concerns, resolution tracking until closure, exception handling and audits for the onboarding process.

Manage the transition of new functionalities and systems into the portfolio by representing the team in project calls

Support acceptance testing for P&C Services technology changes.

Ensure that process documents are regularly reviewed, updated; create process documents for new processes when necessary.

Ensure that team is advised about process changes.

Provide support for new joiners during the on the job training period, create training plan

Coach and mentor team members regarding specific operational issues and processes

Undertake other work in support of the service area and P&C Services as required

What You will need to be successful:

Educated to university level or equivalent

Minimum of 4 years of relevant previous experience

Actively working to develop capability in line with People and Culture capability framework, with an equal blend of EQ, IQ and drive.

Demonstrated ability to administer People and Culture systems and processes efficiently and effectively

Able to triage and provide basic and advice and support to remote access population and knows when to seek support from senior colleagues.

Strong customer service skills

Digital fluency – strong systems and computer skills and experience across full spectrum of Office programmes and analytical support tools.

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively generate and analyse a range of data to provide accurate and timely information to inform business decisions

Risk Management – acts with high level of integrity and respect for data privacy. Takes steps to mitigate against risks in this space and knows when to raise any concerns.

Solutions focus – seeks to identify solutions and make improvements to processes which will contribute to the business and enhance ways of working.

Relationship management – Ability to build and maintain relationships with customers by applying skills in active listening and is able to communicate effectively (written and verbal).

Business sense & customer focus– keeps up to date with internal and external context, seeks to understand the relationship between their activity and the local business drivers. Aware that HR is an enabler of the business and seeks to ensure HR solutions lead to enhanced business

Is continually enhancing self-awareness and actively seeks input from others on impact and effectiveness

Excellent personal organisational skills – good balance of being proactive and reactive; ability to manage multiple priorities and complete tasks on time

Applies judgment and common sense- able to use insight and good judgement to inform actions taken and ensure solutions are pragmatic

Demonstrates the BP V&Bs in every interaction

Works well independently and as a member of the team, proactively providing support to colleague

Foundational knowledge of CRM systems

Proficient in using MS Office

Fluent English language knowledge

Foundational knowledge of People and Culture processes

Foundational knowledge of Workday

A continuous improvement approach; seeking simple, ‘best fit’ solutions to challenges

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.