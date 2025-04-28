This role is not eligible for relocation

At bp, our people are our most valuable asset. The People, Culture & Communications (PC&C) function fosters a diverse, inclusive culture where everybody can thrive. As part of an integrated energy company, PC&C is embarking on a major transformation to be more competitive, responsive, and customer-focused.

We’re investing in key locations such as India, Hungary, Malaysia, and Brazil, offering an exciting but challenging opportunity to shape a fast-moving PC&C function, building teams and structures and driving continuous improvement.

We’re looking for driven, ambitious enthusiasts who thrive in fast-paced environments and are passionate about people. If you're ready to build something transformative, this is the place for you.

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Offer & Onboarding Senior Specialist

The Offer & Onboarding Senior Specialist leads Core People Services teams in People Culture & Communications (PC&C) Operations & Advisory organization covering Offer & Onboarding related services and requests delivered across multiple geographies. The role ensures team members deliver best-in-class, end-to-end employee life cycle support and customer experience to BP employees and PC&C community. The role also ensures compliance and consistency across the respective services.

Operations & Advisory is an internal global shared services organisation, responsible for delivering centralised and standardised people services for BP from a number of geographical delivery centres as appropriate for BP’s footprint. Operations & Advisory is the first point of contact for people related matters; the team are policy and process experts, dedicated to delivering the best employee experience. The role ensures team members deliver Offer & Onboarding related services and requests across multiple geographies, delivering the best-in-class, related to the join and welcome end to end employee life cycle support and customer experience to our BP employees, candidates, hiring managers and PC&C community. Ensure compliance and consistency across the respective services.

In this role you will:

Provide support on local lifecycle employee processes and production of required letters and contracts.

Understand the relevant procedures and processes for the relevant businesses, as well as the internal processes.

Provide first line support to customers as and when required and respond to inbound candidate or line manager queries.

Perform transactions and handle associated tasks related to requisition and offer management, pre-employment checks and job-related data service requests.

Perform the review and approve steps to ensure these are in line with policy and established.

Deliver record and document image management services according to agreed performance targets and statutory legal, fiscal or regulatory obligations.

Ensure that candidate, employee and organisation data integrity is maintained during workforce administration processing, following data management processes and procedures.

Identify, raise and apply continuous improvements to services.

Work closely with other Core People Services team members within the PC&C O&A team to ensure that overall operational objectives are met, ideas shared and lessons learnt. This means discussions with Offer & Onboarding community (including operational teams and OpEx teams as well, in-country P&C Partnering and Talent Acquisition teams etc.

Own incoming requests, updates, issues and customer concerns related to own area and pro-actively set-up own priorities and support the team.

Ensure and review that the processes in relevant are performed in line with the service commitment guidelines.

Reflect to business needs by suggesting new insights on process improvement – foresee some business needs and pro-actively address them.

Ensure that team is advised about process changes.

Support process improvements and updates, ensuring process documents are updated and maintained on the relevant site.

Coordinate the resolution of business issues.

Provide support for new joiners during the on the job training period, create training plan.

Coach and mentor team members regarding specific operational issues and processes.

Support acceptance testing for PC&C O&A technology changes.

Undertake other work in support of the service area and O&A as required.

Control processes and procedures to the standards. Coordinate the quality control process within the team.

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience required

3+ years of relevant shared service experience required

Demonstrated ability to administer People, Communication & Culture systems and processes efficiently and effectively

Able to triage and provide basic advice and support to remote access population and knows when to seek support from senior colleagues.

Strong customer service skills

Digital fluency – strong systems and computer skills and experience across full spectrum of Office programmes and analytical support tools.

Numeracy & analytical thinking – able to quickly and effectively generate and analyse a range of data to provide accurate and timely information to inform business decisions

Risk Management – acts with high level of integrity and respect for data privacy. Takes steps to mitigate against risks in this space and knows when to raise any concerns.

Technical:

Advanced knowledge of CRM systems and HR Systems such as Workday

Foundational knowledge of CRM systems

Proficient in using MS Office

Foundational knowledge of People and Culture processes

Foundational knowledge of Workday

Behavioral:

Fluent English language knowledge

A continuous improvement approach; seeking simple, ‘best fit’ solutions to challenges

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



