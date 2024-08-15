In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Team and advance your career as an



Offer & Onboarding Specialist

In this role You will:

Perform transactions and manage associated tasks related to requisition and offer management, pre-employment checks and job-related data service requests.

Perform the review and approve steps to ensure these are in line with policy and established.

Deliver record and document image management services according to agreed performance targets and statutory legal, fiscal or regulatory obligations.

Ensure that candidate, employee and organization data integrity is maintained during workforce administration processing, following data management processes and procedures.

Understand the relevant procedures and processes for the relevant businesses, as well as the internal processes.

Identify, raise and apply continuous improvements to services.

Work closely with other Core People Services team members to ensure that overall operational objectives are met, ideas shared and lessons learnt.

Investigate, liaise and resolve complex issues involving multiple systems and stakeholders.

Support team members in resolving operational issues and understanding processes.

Support the resolution of business escalations.

Undertake other work in support of the service area and P&C Services as required.

What You will need to be successful:

Educated to university level or equivalent

Minimum of 1-2 years of experience

Proficient in using MS Office

Fluent English language knowledge

Workday knowledge is an advantage

Salesforce knowledge is an advantage

A continuous improvement approach; seeking simple, ‘best fit’ solutions to challenges

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!