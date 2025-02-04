Job summary

People, Culture & Communications



HR Group



As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

Join our Team and advance your career as an

Offer & Onboarding Subject Matter Expert - Fixed-term

(Parental cover until 30 June 2026)

In this role You will:

Understand the relevant procedures and processes for the relevant businesses, as well as the internal processes. Share technical expertise, advice and guidance with the team.

Own the end to end process; all requests, updates, issues and concerns related to their own area and pro-actively set-up own priorities and support the team.

Proactively reflect to business needs by suggesting new insights on process improvement – foresee business needs and pro-actively address them.

Perform and enable others to perform transactions and manage associated tasks related to requisition and offer management, pre-employment checks and job-related data service requests.

Deliver record and document image management services according to agreed performance targets and statutory legal, fiscal or regulatory obligations.

Ensure that candidate, employee and organisation data integrity is maintained during workforce administration processing, following data management processes and procedures.

Work closely with other Core People Services team members within the P&C Services.

Develop and maintain sound working relationships with key collaborators, customers and external service providers.

Act as a client's point of contact for unresolved issues / concerns, resolution tracking until closure, exception handling and audits for the onboarding process.

Manage the transition of new functionalities and systems into the portfolio by representing the team and in project calls, process design and planning and completing action items on time and in high quality.

Support acceptance testing for P&C Services technology changes.

Ensure that team is informed about process changes.

Provide support for new joiners during the on the job training period, create training plan.

Coach and mentor team members regarding specific operational issues and processes

What You will need to be successful:

A university degree or equivalent experience

Minimum of 3 years of relevant previous experience

Proficient in using MS Office

Proficient English language knowledge

Foundational knowledge of Workday and CRM systems

A continuous improvement approach; seeking simple, ‘best fit’ solutions to challenges

Excellent interpersonal skills – good balance of being proactive and reactive; ability to manage multiple priorities and complete tasks on time

Applies judgment and common sense- able to use insight and good judgement to inform actions taken and ensure solutions are pragmatic

Demonstrates the BP V&Bs in every interaction

Works well independently and as a member of the team, proactively providing support to colleague

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



