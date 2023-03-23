Site traffic information and cookies

Offer & Format Lead

  • Location South Africa - Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality - Johannesburg
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Retail Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146731BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

The Offer & Format Lead is responsible for development of new, and evolution of existing physical and digital offers and translate them into store formats including proper space allocation and planograming to support the aim to double convenience GM by 2030.
Provide effective support to the Category Leads Team, Food Service, Partnership Management, and teams in matters of range, space, format (ensuring the right offers are in the right locations through site clustering), and equipment types.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Lead the development of new store formats based on clearly defined differentiated offer, working closely with the Global Proposition and CVC Team.
  • Develop and evolve commercial models to understand the profitability and related economics of existing and new offers.
  • Define clear development, pilot, test and assess projects.
  • Ensure delivery of consistent Macro space and layout principles in country/cluster, ensuring we have relevant space by store and that it is truly customer driven.
  • Optimize all aspects of macro and micro space management to ensure that layouts remain consistent with optimizing sales and margin
  • Ensure site design for current and new sites are future-proofed, consider all aspects of last mile delivery, and support bp's sustainability agenda
  • Support wider Trading team in ensuring we have the right annual range and planogram review process in place to drive store sales and margin
  • Develop appropriate offers and toolkits to support development of appropriate Franchising offer
  • Manage the trading relationship with our equipment supplier partners, ensuring innovation and newness is explored and brought to market.
  • Work closely with local Convenience Partner to ensure bp's customer offer in store is aligned with other parts of offer and is truly customer-focused
  • Work closely with the Insights team to provide category analysis and insight to support all category range reviews
  • Support the growth and development of our CKB Space planning capabilities, alongside our IT team.
  • Manage/coach the country/cluster format & space team (people, capabilities, and development plans)

Education & Experience Required

Education
  • Degree level education preferred

Experience
  • 5 years’ experience working in a FMCG business essential
  • Commercial experience in a trading environment essential
  • Category management experience highly desirable
  • Offer Development and Format experience highly desirable
  • Experience of BY Space planning and or Floor planning systems (or similar) essential
  • Experienced Team Leader
Skills & Competencies
  • Relationship Management
  • Retail Business Acumen
  • Negotiating and Influencing
  • Retail Standards, Policies and Procedures
  • Strong Innovation skills
  • Strong IT and Systems skills

