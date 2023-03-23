The Offer & Format Lead is responsible for development of new, and evolution of existing physical and digital offers and translate them into store formats including proper space allocation and planograming to support the aim to double convenience GM by 2030.

Provide effective support to the Category Leads Team, Food Service, Partnership Management, and teams in matters of range, space, format (ensuring the right offers are in the right locations through site clustering), and equipment types.



Key Accountabilities:

Lead the development of new store formats based on clearly defined differentiated offer, working closely with the Global Proposition and CVC Team.

Develop and evolve commercial models to understand the profitability and related economics of existing and new offers.

Define clear development, pilot, test and assess projects.

Ensure delivery of consistent Macro space and layout principles in country/cluster, ensuring we have relevant space by store and that it is truly customer driven.

Optimize all aspects of macro and micro space management to ensure that layouts remain consistent with optimizing sales and margin

Ensure site design for current and new sites are future-proofed, consider all aspects of last mile delivery, and support bp's sustainability agenda

Support wider Trading team in ensuring we have the right annual range and planogram review process in place to drive store sales and margin

Develop appropriate offers and toolkits to support development of appropriate Franchising offer

Manage the trading relationship with our equipment supplier partners, ensuring innovation and newness is explored and brought to market.

Work closely with local Convenience Partner to ensure bp's customer offer in store is aligned with other parts of offer and is truly customer-focused

Work closely with the Insights team to provide category analysis and insight to support all category range reviews

Support the growth and development of our CKB Space planning capabilities, alongside our IT team.