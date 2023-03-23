The Offer & Format Lead is responsible for development of new, and evolution of existing physical and digital offers and translate them into store formats including proper space allocation and planograming to support the aim to double convenience GM by 2030.
Provide effective support to the Category Leads Team, Food Service, Partnership Management, and teams in matters of range, space, format (ensuring the right offers are in the right locations through site clustering), and equipment types.
Key Accountabilities:
Grade HResponsible for coordinating activities of a team to support the delivery of category plans by managing price changes and pricing standards, supporting the implementation of products and promotions that drive profitability, and managing supplier and operational issues.