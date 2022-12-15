Site traffic information and cookies

Offer & Onboarding SME

  • Location India - Maharashtra - Pune
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category HR Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 141171BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Responsible for supporting HR Services delivery which may include providing payroll services, supporting internal HR and cross HR Delivery Centre operational and service management reporting, resolving complex queries or provide guidance on the organisational data change process and to process organisational data change requests and mass data uploads.

Key Accountabilities

  • Support the Employee Life cycle events like onboarding, confirmation, exits, etc.
  • Responsible to lead the orientation session for new hires, guide on onboarding formalities, and ensuring optimum experience for the new hires
  • Support with the end-to-end exit management, and guide employees and managers with the processes
  • Support with the PF and Gratuity compliance administration – completion of statutory forms, liaising with the outsourced vendor and finance on releasing payments
  • Responsible for managing third-party vendors and acting as a liaison in the resolution of problems
  • Support the benefits administration - benefits enrolment, relocation, etc.
  • Work with cross-functional teams like P&C, Finance, Treasury, Tax, and Legal teams to formulate policies and process
  • Provides operational support and inputs to local country Centre of Excellence (CoEs) teams such as Reward and Tax on any new or update to employee’s compensation and benefits and ensure proper governance and change control.
  • Responsible for employee communication in relation to the HR life cycle and local statutory. This includes drafting the communication, consulting the Head of Country HR and Communication teams
  • Responsible for ensuring the Business Continuity Plan (BCP) is constantly reviewed, updated, and tested to ensure BCP readiness.
  • Ensures proper documentation and compliance for internal controls and audits.
  • Ensures proper governmental reporting and compliance.
  • Identify, analyze and improve the existing process by recommending and implementing solutions in an innovative and logical manner.
  • Implement and monitor the Quality framework to ensure Quality Assurance, Quality Audit, Quality improvement and Knowledge management initiatives are running effectively
  • Identify opportunities to improve service to deliver a better customer experience and better efficiency

Essential Education
  • A university degree or professional qualification, in human resources management or its equivalent.
  • Minimum of 8-10 years of relevant previous experience in handling India employment law, statutory and effective HR processes

