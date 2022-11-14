Offer & Onboarding SME

Responsible for managing an HR Services team ensuring excellence in service delivery which may include ensuring effective employee query and problem/escalation resolution, resolving complex queries and problems raised by the customer, providing expertise on process and policy applicability or providing advice and guidance on reporting content and the reporting processes.

Key Accountabilities

Support the Employee Life cycle events like onboarding, confirmation, exits, etc.

Responsible to lead the orientation session for new hires, guide on onboarding formalities, and ensuring optimum experience for the new hires

Support with the end-to-end exit management, and guide employees and managers with the processes

Support with the PF and Gratuity compliance administration – completion of statutory forms, liaising with the outsourced vendor and finance on releasing payments

Responsible for managing third-party vendors and acting as a liaison in the resolution of problems

Support the benefits administration - benefits enrolment, relocation, etc.

Work with cross-functional teams like P&C, Finance, Treasury, Tax, and Legal teams to formulate policies and process

Provides operational support and inputs to local country Centre of Excellence (CoEs) teams such as Reward and Tax on any new or update to employee’s compensation and benefits and ensure proper governance and change control.

Responsible for employee communication in relation to the HR life cycle and local statutory. This includes drafting the communication, consulting the Head of Country HR and Communication teams

Responsible for ensuring the Business Continuity Plan (BCP) is constantly reviewed, updated, and tested to ensure BCP readiness.

Ensures proper documentation and compliance for internal controls and audits.

Ensures proper governmental reporting and compliance.

Identify, analyze and improve the existing process by recommending and implementing solutions in an innovative and logical manner.

Implement and monitor the Quality framework to ensure Quality Assurance, Quality Audit, Quality improvement and Knowledge management initiatives are running effectively