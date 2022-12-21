Site traffic information and cookies

Offer & Onboarding Senior Specialist

  • Location India - Maharashtra - Pune
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category HR Group
  • Relocation available Yes - Domestic (In country) only
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143329BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Responsible for supporting HR Services delivery which may include providing payroll services, supporting internal HR and cross HR Delivery Centre operational and service management reporting, resolving complex queries or provide guidance on the organisational data change process and to process organisational data change requests and mass data uploads.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Support with the Global Offer and onboarding processes, ensuring to create optimum experience for the candidates and managers
  • Implement and monitor the Quality framework to ensure Quality Assurance, Quality Audit, Quality improvement and Knowledge management initiatives are running effectively
  • Work collaboratively with other Regional Development Centres (RDCs) and the wider Services & Solutions to add value to client and/or enhance relationships and ways of working
  • Ensure that candidate, employee, and organization data integrity is maintained during the workforce
  • Understand the relevant procedures and processes for the relevant businesses, as well as the internal processes.
  • Perform the review and approval steps to ensure these are in line with policy and established.
  • Deliver record and document image management services according to agreed processes
  • Main point of contact for wider bp teams i.e. Talent Acquisition, Payroll, Benefits, Squads, etc. and external vendors
  • Administration processing, following data management processes and procedures.
  • Identify, raise and apply continuous improvements to services.
  • Work closely with other Core People Services team members within the P&C Services to ensure that overall operational objectives are met, ideas shared and lessons learned.
  • Investigate, liaise and resolve complex issues involving multiple systems and stakeholders.
  • Ensure adherence to process maps and standard data input forms.
  • Support team members in resolving operational issues and understanding processes.
  • Support the resolution of business escalations.
  • Support acceptance testing for P&C Services technology changes.
  • Ensures proper documentation and compliance for internal controls and audits
  • Identify, analyze and improve the existing process by recommending and implementing solutions in an innovative and logical manner
  • Identify opportunities to improve service to deliver a better customer experience and better efficiency
Essential Education:
  • Minimum of 6 years of relevant previous experience in HR Shared services environment
  • A university degree or professional qualification, in human resources management or its equivalent.


