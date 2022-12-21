Offer & Onboarding Specialist

Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Job summary

Responsible for supporting HR Services by delivering a range of activities which may include payroll services, responding, resolving and/or escalating employee queries, providing operational support within the HR portal, Chat bot and Salesforce CRM tools, or providing guidance and information to employees, managers and HR on complex employee process and data changes, across the breadth of the Workday processes.

Key Accountabilities

Support with the Global Offer and onboarding processes, ensuring to create the optimum experience for the candidates and managers

Liaise with the up/downstream teams to ensure a smooth flow of activities

Ensure that candidate, employee, and organization data integrity is maintained during the workforce

Understand the relevant procedures and processes for the relevant businesses, as well as the internal processes.

Perform the review and approval steps to ensure these are in line with policy and established.

Deliver record and document image management services according to agreed processes

Administration processing, following data management processes and procedures.

Identify, raise and apply continuous improvements to services.

Work closely with other Core People Services team members within the P&C Services to ensure that overall operational objectives are met, ideas shared and lessons learned.

Investigate, liaise and resolve complex issues involving multiple systems and stakeholders.

Ensure adherence to process maps and standard data input forms.

Support team members in resolving operational issues and understanding processes.

Support the resolution of business escalations.

Support acceptance testing for P&C Services technology changes.

Essential Education

Minimum of 4-6 years of relevant previous experience in HR Shared services environment

A university degree or professional qualification, in human resources management or its equivalent.

