Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our P&C Services Team and advance your career as an

Offer & Onboarding Specialist



The purpose of the Offer & Onboarding Specialist role is to provide guidance and information to candidates, employees, managers and BFHR on complex candidate and employee processes and data changes, across the breadth of the Workday processes. The Offer & Onboarding Specialist coordinates activities related to offer document creation, pre-employment checks, hire and change job and other onboarding-related tasks; ensures that vital updates are completed to specified timescales, agreed standards and via appropriate channels and provides process, data and system expertise and guidance to various stakeholders.





In this role You will:

Understand the relevant procedures and processes for the relevant businesses, as well as the internal processes.

Provide first-line support to customers as and when required and respond to inbound queries.

Perform transactions and handle associated tasks related to requisition and offer management, pre-employment checks and job-related data service requests.

Perform the review and approve steps to ensure these are in line with policy and established.

Deliver record and document image management services according to agreed performance targets and statutory legal, fiscal or regulatory obligations.

Ensure that candidate, employee and organisation data integrity is maintained during workforce administration processing, following data management processes and procedures.

Identify, raise and apply continuous improvements to services.

Work closely with other Core People Services team members within the P&C Services to ensure that overall operational objectives are met, ideas shared and lessons learnt.

Investigate, liaise and resolve complex issues involving multiple systems and stakeholders.

Ensure consistency to process maps and standard data input forms.

Support team members in resolving operational issues and understanding processes.

Support the resolution of business issues.

Support acceptance testing for P&C Services technology changes.

Undertake other work in support of the service area and P&C Services as required.

Provide support for new joiners during the on the job training period, create training plan.

What You will need to be successful:

University degree

Minimum of 1-2 years of relevant experience preferably at multinational companies or shared service centers

Proficient English language knowledge

Strong customer service skills and solution focus

Excellent personal organisational skills – good balance of being proactive and reactive; ability to manage multiple priorities and complete tasks on time

Digital fluency with MS Office

Foundational knowledge of CRM systems and experience with Workday or other HR data management system is an advantage

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long-term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment