Offer & Onboarding Subject Matter Expert (maternity cover)

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our P&C Services & Solutions Team and advance your career as an

Offer & Onboarding Subject Matter Expert (SME)

(fixed term opportunity, end date: 2024 September)



The purpose of the role is to provide guidance and information to candidates, employees, managers and BFHR on complex candidate and employee processes and data changes, across the breadth of the Workday processes. The Offer & Onboarding SME has a broad and deep understanding of all the activities related to offer document creation, pre-employment checks, hire and change job and other onboarding-related tasks; ensures that necessary updates are completed to specified timescales, agreed standards and via appropriate channels and provides process, data and system expertise and guidance to various stakeholders.



In this role You will:

Understand the relevant procedures and processes for the relevant businesses and share technical expertise, advice and guidance with the Offer & Onboarding team. Ensure that team is informed about process changes.

Own the end-to-end process; all requests, updates, issues and escalations related to their own area and pro-actively set up own priorities and support the team

Understand, articulate and implement best practices

Proactively reflect business needs by suggesting new ideas on process improvement

Perform and enable others to perform transactions and manage associated tasks related to requisition and offer management, pre-employment checks and job-related data service requests

Deliver record and document image management services

Ensure that candidate, employee, and organisation data integrity is maintained during workforce administration processing, following data management processes and procedures

Develop and maintain sound working relationships with key stakeholders, customers and external service providers

Act as a client's point of contact for unresolved issues/escalations, resolution tracking until closure, exception handling and audits for the onboarding process

Manage the transition of new functionalities and systems into the portfolio

Support acceptance testing for P&C Services technology changes

Ensure that process documents are regularly reviewed, updated

Coach and mentor team members regarding specific operational issues and processes

We have the following requirements:

University degree

Proficient English language knowledge

3+ years of work experience gained in Human Resources, including Offer & Onboarding or related fields preferably at multinational companies

Strong customer service skills and solution focus

Excellent personal organisational skills

Business skills include data analysis, communication, influence, problem solving, project and stakeholder management

Digital fluency with MS Office

Foundational knowledge of CRM systems and experience with Workday or other HR data management systems is a huge advantage

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, a wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long-term career path and develop your skills with a wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace

Employees’ well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora office e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop