Offer and Onboarding Lead

Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Responsible for managing an HR Services team ensuring excellence in service delivery which may include ensuring effective employee query and problem/escalation resolution, resolving complex queries and problems raised by the customer, providing expertise on process and policy applicability or providing advice and guidance on reporting content and the reporting processes.

Role Synopsis:

We’re modernizing and simplifying the way we run HR in BP and our Global HR Services team is at the heart of this new way of working. Every effort is taken to ensure consistency and standardization of the HR processes across the globe. However, we understand that every country has its unique legal, fiscal and regulatory requirements and there is still a need to support them.

This role is responsible to support the Global offer and onboarding for a few countries. This role requires close collaboration with Country HR to ensure any legal, fiscal, and regulatory changes or implementations are managed accordingly.

Key Accountabilities:

Full Team Management responsibilities of managing a shared service delivery team supporting Offer and Onboarding, Data management, Background Screening, Medical screening services as applicable etc.

Understand the relevant procedures and processes for the relevant businesses and countries

Manage team performance to ensure service is delivered as per performance targets

Provides operational support and inputs to local country Centre of Excellence (CoEs) teams such as Talent and Recruitment

Responsible for ensuring the Business Continuity Plan (BCP) on the onboarding process is constantly reviewed, updated, and tested to ensure the readiness

Ensure team compliance with policies and procedures raising risks/issues as needed

Provide first-level escalation for any issues raised by the team. Manage escalations in a timely manner and provide Root Cause Analysis (RCA)

Ensure timely resolution of Service Requests and activities within the Customer Relationship Management system (Salesforce). Proactively seek to minimise or eliminate by addressing root causes in terms of either processes or behavioural changes.

Identify opportunities to improve service to deliver a better customer experience and better efficiencies

Ensures proper documentation and compliance for internal controls and audits.

Assist in planning and overseeing the daily activities of the team.

Promotes collaboration and accountability to meet team goals.

Acts as the subject matter expert and provides guidance to the team members on day-to-day operations.

Identify, analyze and improve the existing process by recommending and implementing solutions in an innovative and logical manner.

Implement and monitor the Quality framework to ensure Quality Assurance, Quality Audit, Quality improvement and Knowledge management initiatives are running effectively

Identify opportunities to improve service to deliver a better customer experience and better efficiency

Essential Education:

• A university degree or professional qualification, in human resources management or its equivalent.

• Minimum of 8-10 years of relevant previous experience in HR Shared services

