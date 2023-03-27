Offer and Onboarding Lead

Responsible for managing an HR Services team ensuring excellence in service delivery which may include ensuring effective employee query and problem/escalation resolution, resolving complex queries and problems raised by the customer, providing expertise on process and policy applicability or providing advice and guidance on reporting content and the reporting processes.
Role Synopsis:
We’re modernizing and simplifying the way we run HR in BP and our Global HR Services team is at the heart of this new way of working. Every effort is taken to ensure consistency and standardization of the HR processes across the globe. However, we understand that every country has its unique legal, fiscal and regulatory requirements and there is still a need to support them.
This role is responsible to support the Global offer and onboarding for a few countries. This role requires close collaboration with Country HR to ensure any legal, fiscal, and regulatory changes or implementations are managed accordingly.
Key Accountabilities:
