Offer and Onboarding Senior Specialist

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Support with the Global Offer and onboarding processes, ensuring to build optimum experience for the candidates and managers

Implement and monitor the Quality framework to ensure Quality Assurance, Quality Audit, Quality improvement and Knowledge management initiatives are running effectively

Work closely with other Regional Development Centres (RDCs) and the wider Services & Solutions to add new value to client and/or improve relationships and ways of working

Ensure that candidate, employee, and organization data integrity is maintained during the workforce

Understand the relevant procedures and processes for the relevant businesses, as well as the internal processes.

Perform the review and approval steps to ensure these are in line with policy and established.

Deliver record and document image management services according to agreed processes

Main point of contact for wider bp teams i.e. Talent Acquisition, Payroll, Benefits, Squads, etc. and external vendors

Administration processing, following data management processes and procedures.

Identify, raise and apply continuous improvements to services.

Work closely with other Core People Services team members within the P&C Services to ensure that overall operational objectives are met, ideas shared and lessons learned.

Investigate, liaise and resolve complex issues involving multiple systems and partners.

Ensure alignment to process maps and standard data input forms.

Support team members in resolving operational issues and understanding processes.

Support the resolution of business issues

Support acceptance testing for P&C Services technology changes.

Ensures accurate documentation and compliance for internal controls and audits.

Identify, analyze and improve the existing process by recommending and implementing solutions in an innovative and logical manner

Find opportunities to improve service to deliver a better customer experience and better efficiency.

Minimum of 6 years of relevant previous experience in HR Shared services environment

A university degree or professional qualification, in human resources management or its equivalent



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer service delivery excellence, Customer Service Design, Data Management, Decision Making, Developing and implementing strategy, Discovered resource estimation and assurance, Employee and labour relations, Extract, transform and load, Global Perspective, Information Security, Leading transformation, Management Reporting, Managing change, Managing strategic partnerships, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Performance and planning, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 3 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.