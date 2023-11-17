Office & Team Assistant

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

To provide professional and highly responsive administrative support to the Head of country and functional team, in terms of self-led value adding activity and routine administration for the Business Leads* and the wider team. Additionally, to enable Head of Country (HoC) and Business Leads* to focus on strategic activity by creating time and capacity for them and to efficiently handle and coordinate their delivery.



Job Description:

Actively manage diaries, ensuring all meetings are prioritized, planned and arranged, including identifying dates for meetings, internal and external.

• Support key project / team activities for Greece HoC and Business Leads* as needed.

• Ensure all meetings run smoothly by managing attendance, collating, preparing and issuing pre-reads so that team members are equipped with information prior to their meetings and issue meeting minutes when required.

• Handle and prioritize the calendars of Greece HoC in a strictly confidential manner and ensure all correspondence is courteous, useful and timely, and feedback to them accordingly. Filter calls.

• Support the team with administrative matters.

• Manage email responses and/or notices where required.

• Liaise with internal and external contacts in the course of handling business arrangements. Liaise with other teams/PAs where necessary to ensure alignment.

• Be responsible for complex global travel arrangements for Greece HoC and Business Leads* (domestic and international), compile itineraries, anticipate visa requirements and applications where applicable, liaise closely with other BP offices, and where possible, have a “Plan B” available.

• Collate expense receipts, prepare monthly submissions, reconcile and submit on time for Greece HoC.

• Manage on-boarding activities for new team members on behalf of HoC (ordering office equipment, ordering mobile phone, supporting corporate credit card application, updating GAL etc.) and off-boarding for leavers (e.g. updating GAL distribution lists, systems access etc.)



Education:

• Bachelor Degree or equivalent

• Management Assistant Education will be considered a plus.

Experience:

• At least 3 years of proven track record as team administrator/PA

Skills & Competencies:

• Diary, Inbox, Travel management

• Self-motivated, proactive, takes ownership.

• Excellent organization skills - planning and organized, efficient, project management, systematic management, pursue standardization and clarification, consistent ways of working

• Strong social skills, ability to build strong internal and external relationships, customer service, team player, work globally across cultures

• Good communicator, writing skills, English skills

• IT literate, Internet/Intranet skills, office safety and technology

You will work with:

Greece Head of Country and Business Leads*, other PAs as necessary

Note:

*Up to 10% of FTE



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Business Credit Cards, Business Leads, Electronic Mail, Expenses, Interpersonal Communication, Office Administration, Office Equipment, Office Safety, Organizing, Prioritization, Travel Management, Travel Planning



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.