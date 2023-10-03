Office administrator

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

OVERALL PURPOSE OF THE ROLEThe Administrator is responsible for a wide range of activities including raising purchase orders, administrative support for the maintenance team and managing the day to day running of the terminal office building.The majority of activity relates to bp Hemel Hempstead Terminal. Remote support for other bp terminal locations at Isle of Grain and Hamble may be required. This would typically not require any travel.Hemel Hempstead Terminal supplies fuels to bp filling stations in the South East of England. It is a top tier COMAH site which operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.



Job Description:

Location and working hours

Working hours are 8:30 to 16:30 Monday to Friday including 30 minute unpaid break. Due to the operational nature of the site, there is no opportunity for hybrid/home working.

Key Accountabilities

Ordering goods and services for the terminal using SAP Ariba or procurement card

Journaling of costs between cost codes

Ensure that all spend is provisioned as required in line with bp policy

Preparation of monthly budgetary data to enable monitoring and control of spend

Preparation of annual terminal budget

Gather, process and analyse information relating to staff overtime

Manage the day to day housekeeping of the terminal office building including cleaning contractors, stationery supplies, post, organising basic repairs, etc

Liaise with service providers to organise planned maintenance and inspection visits for the terminal

Support document management for maintenance activity and engineering projects including uploading service reports and archiving of project documentation

Progress chase equipment orders

Organise and track uniform and PPE supplies for the terminal team

Arrange travel and accommodation for terminal staff as required

Co-ordinate the various safety communications to the local community which are needed to meet legal and BP requirements

Organise catering/logistics for meetings

Provide general administrative support to Storage Operations Manager, Operations Leader and Maintenance Engineer

Knowledge, Qualifications & Experience

Educated to GCSE level or above including Maths & English

Experienced administrator required although training will be provided

Positive, flexible and adaptable approach

Logical thinker and problem solver

Ability to work under pressure and meet accounting deadlines

Effective team player

Self motivated with strong interpersonal skills

Pro-active approach

Good verbal & written communication skills

Demonstrable systems and IT skills, experience with SAP Ariba is preferred

Ability to set and achieve laid down objectives

Knowledge of office Health and Safety requirements

Experience of conducting accounting processes including purchasing, invoicing, accruals, budgeting and basic financial analysis

About bp:

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others! Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation. Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future.

Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

