Office administrator

Entity:Production & Operations
Business Support Group
Job Family Group:
OVERALL PURPOSE OF THE ROLE
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Location and working hours
Working hours are 8:30 to 16:30 Monday to Friday including 30 minute unpaid break. Due to the operational nature of the site, there is no opportunity for hybrid/home working.
Key Accountabilities
Ordering goods and services for the terminal using SAP Ariba or procurement card
Journaling of costs between cost codes
Ensure that all spend is provisioned as required in line with bp policy
Preparation of monthly budgetary data to enable monitoring and control of spend
Preparation of annual terminal budget
Gather, process and analyse information relating to staff overtime
Manage the day to day housekeeping of the terminal office building including cleaning contractors, stationery supplies, post, organising basic repairs, etc
Liaise with service providers to organise planned maintenance and inspection visits for the terminal
Support document management for maintenance activity and engineering projects including uploading service reports and archiving of project documentation
Progress chase equipment orders
Organise and track uniform and PPE supplies for the terminal team
Arrange travel and accommodation for terminal staff as required
Co-ordinate the various safety communications to the local community which are needed to meet legal and BP requirements
Organise catering/logistics for meetings
Provide general administrative support to Storage Operations Manager, Operations Leader and Maintenance Engineer
Knowledge, Qualifications & Experience
Educated to GCSE level or above including Maths & English
Experienced administrator required although training will be provided
Positive, flexible and adaptable approach
Logical thinker and problem solver
Ability to work under pressure and meet accounting deadlines
Effective team player
Self motivated with strong interpersonal skills
Pro-active approach
Good verbal & written communication skills
Demonstrable systems and IT skills, experience with SAP Ariba is preferred
Ability to set and achieve laid down objectives
Knowledge of office Health and Safety requirements
Experience of conducting accounting processes including purchasing, invoicing, accruals, budgeting and basic financial analysis
About bp:
At bp, we provide phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others! Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation. Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future.
Apply now!
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Ability to Work Under Pressure, Ability to Work Under Pressure, Accounting, Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Deadline Management, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Influencing, Interpersonal Communication, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Office Administration, Organizing, Proactive Approach, Problem Solving {+ 7 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.