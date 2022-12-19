Office & Team Assistant

Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Role Particulars:

Role Title: Team Assistant (grade J)

Location: Athens (Greece)

Reports to: Head of Country Greece (HoC)

Purpose of role:

The role will provide a professional, highly responsive administration support to the HoC, Business Leaders and office staff of BP Oil Hellenic/ Castrol Hellas

To provide high levels of support to HoC and 2 SLLs, both in terms of self-led value adding activity and routine administration and basic support for the wider team/ businesses. This role is to enable HoC and SLLs to focus on strategic activity by creating time and capacity for them and to efficiently manage and coordinate their delivery.

Key Results/ Accountabilities expected from role

Key responsibilities will include:

Managing the calendar and email inbox and acting as a delegate to the calendar and inbox and intelligently managing daily commitments, maximising attendees

Support key project / team activities for HoC and SLLs as needed

Perform all administrative activities for HoC and SLLs, as needed, including but not limited to:

Office administrative activities (calendar management, meeting room bookings, resolve meeting clashes and availability of relevant managers etc.)

Preparing and processing correspondence (via email, letters, memos, contracts etc.), training and travel records, coordinating monthly reporting, managing approvals processes

Act as a gate keeper to minimise interruptions

Arrange travel (domestic and international) as needed including flights, hotels, ground transportation

Prepare and submit expense claims for HoC & SLLs

Interact frequently with other administrative assistants sharing best practices and providing holiday and sickness cover

Resolve office operating problems and take the initiative to address the situations with solutions

Provide coverage / screening when HoC and SLLs are absent, prioritising and directing calls / requests to appropriate company personnel for immediate attention

Assist in the development of presentations and reports, producing correspondence, meeting agendas and meeting minutes and maximising meetings through preparation of attendees

Coordinate HoC’s meetings and travel arrangements for visitors ensuring best value for money solutions.

Coordinate internal/external communications with customers and other stakeholders by organising company video, telepresence and conference calls

Coordinate, organise and administer arrangements for internal/external group meetings, events and conferences (customer related and internal ones)

Coordinate and host visitors to site (external and internal)

Keep and update the customers’ database lists

Manage on-boarding activities to support new team members (ordering office equipment, ordering mobile phone, supporting Citibank application, updating GAL etc.) and off-boarding for leavers (e.g. updating GAL distribution lists, systems access etc.)

Purchase to Pay (P2P) activities

Maintenance of supplier records and checking invoices, arranging payments for services received.

Liaise Finance/Accounting, responsible for expenses and cash held in the office for local expenses.

Accountable for Payments of all suppliers invoices through P2P Procedure

Establish the annual HoC office budget and follow up on a monthly basis.

Monitor monthly consumables.

Match, send and enter in Skate all P2P related invoices on the same day.

Check invoices with missing delivery notes and also send a report for them once a week to the Invoicing Team

Identify initiatives to improve office housekeeping; arrange to purchase office materials, stationery etc. with the min cost

Arrange all domestic and internal invoices of our suppliers to be paid on time and arrange to set them up in the systems in case they are new or inactive.

Key challenges faced on the role

Minimising interruptions for HoC and SLLs as needed

Focusing on support for HoC and SLLs with appropriate support for team members

Delegating activities effectively to appropriate personnel

Arranging complex conferences for HoC and SLLs as needed

Works independently with limited support

Working under pressure and to tight deadlines

Support / manage HoC and up to 3 SLLs and provide a basic level of support to their teams

Any Other Relevant Information

Operating in an international business environment

Experience of operating in a complex matrix organisation

Ability and comfort to work with ambiguity and in a high pressured environment

Managing multiple complex travel arrangements

Intelligent diary management

Fielding issues and delegating / escalating as appropriate

Managing budgets (e.g. conferences, customers’ events)

Intermediate level use of MS Office (essential) – Advanced level

Procurement system – SAP

Experience & Expertise (mandatory & desired)

Educated to minimum A level or equivalent standard

PA related qualifications are desirable

Country / Cluster specific information

This position is based in Athens, Greece where the Hoc and SLLs are based.

There will be a 6-month probation period

HSSE Accountabilities

The employee will observe the internal HSSE guidelines of the company and related legislative requirements.

Legally Required Training and Accountabilities

The employee will adhere to the BP Code of Conduct/Local HSSE trainings, as required.

Required Competencies

Confidentiality

Professional / appropriate

Highly organised

Flexibility

Excellent communication skills – written and verbal

High levels of customer focus

Attention to detail

High levels of personal initiative / proactivity

Who We Are beliefs:

Live our purpose

Safety: Demonstrate personal responsibility for the safety and well-being of everyone around me

Always aim to do the right thing based on BP's rules and standards, and respond to challenges with resilience and reason

Care for others

Respect the views and feelings of others and consider the impact of my words and action

One Team: Enable others to trust me by delivering on my accountabilities and standing by decisions when they are made

Play to win

Learn and apply the best practices of BP, act with professionalism and strive for excellent execution