Office & Team Assistant

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Office &amp; Team Assistant

Office &amp; Team Assistant

  • Location In Country - Flexible - In Country
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143812BR
  • Experience level Executive
Job summary

Role Particulars:
Role Title: Team Assistant (grade J)
Location: Athens (Greece)
Reports to: Head of Country Greece (HoC)
Purpose of role:
The role will provide a professional, highly responsive administration support to the HoC, Business Leaders and office staff of BP Oil Hellenic/ Castrol Hellas
To provide high levels of support to HoC and 2 SLLs, both in terms of self-led value adding activity and routine administration and basic support for the wider team/ businesses. This role is to enable HoC and SLLs to focus on strategic activity by creating time and capacity for them and to efficiently manage and coordinate their delivery.
Key Results/ Accountabilities expected from role
Key responsibilities will include:

  • Managing the calendar and email inbox and acting as a delegate to the calendar and inbox and intelligently managing daily commitments, maximising attendees
  • Support key project / team activities for HoC and SLLs as needed
  • Perform all administrative activities for HoC and SLLs, as needed, including but not limited to:
  • Office administrative activities (calendar management, meeting room bookings, resolve meeting clashes and availability of relevant managers etc.)
  • Preparing and processing correspondence (via email, letters, memos, contracts etc.), training and travel records, coordinating monthly reporting, managing approvals processes
  • Act as a gate keeper to minimise interruptions
  • Arrange travel (domestic and international) as needed including flights, hotels, ground transportation
  • Prepare and submit expense claims for HoC & SLLs
  • Interact frequently with other administrative assistants sharing best practices and providing holiday and sickness cover
  • Resolve office operating problems and take the initiative to address the situations with solutions
  • Provide coverage / screening when HoC and SLLs are absent, prioritising and directing calls / requests to appropriate company personnel for immediate attention
  • Assist in the development of presentations and reports, producing correspondence, meeting agendas and meeting minutes and maximising meetings through preparation of attendees
  • Coordinate HoC’s meetings and travel arrangements for visitors ensuring best value for money solutions.
  • Coordinate internal/external communications with customers and other stakeholders by organising company video, telepresence and conference calls
  • Coordinate, organise and administer arrangements for internal/external group meetings, events and conferences (customer related and internal ones)
  • Coordinate and host visitors to site (external and internal)
  • Keep and update the customers’ database lists
  • Manage on-boarding activities to support new team members (ordering office equipment, ordering mobile phone, supporting Citibank application, updating GAL etc.) and off-boarding for leavers (e.g. updating GAL distribution lists, systems access etc.)
Purchase to Pay (P2P) activities
  • Maintenance of supplier records and checking invoices, arranging payments for services received.
  • Liaise Finance/Accounting, responsible for expenses and cash held in the office for local expenses.
  • Accountable for Payments of all suppliers invoices through P2P Procedure
  • Establish the annual HoC office budget and follow up on a monthly basis.
  • Monitor monthly consumables.
  • Match, send and enter in Skate all P2P related invoices on the same day.
  • Check invoices with missing delivery notes and also send a report for them once a week to the Invoicing Team
  • Identify initiatives to improve office housekeeping; arrange to purchase office materials, stationery etc. with the min cost
  • Arrange all domestic and internal invoices of our suppliers to be paid on time and arrange to set them up in the systems in case they are new or inactive.

Key challenges faced on the role

  • Minimising interruptions for HoC and SLLs as needed
  • Focusing on support for HoC and SLLs with appropriate support for team members
  • Delegating activities effectively to appropriate personnel
  • Arranging complex conferences for HoC and SLLs as needed
  • Works independently with limited support
  • Working under pressure and to tight deadlines
  • Support / manage HoC and up to 3 SLLs and provide a basic level of support to their teams
Any Other Relevant Information
  • Operating in an international business environment
  • Experience of operating in a complex matrix organisation
  • Ability and comfort to work with ambiguity and in a high pressured environment
  • Managing multiple complex travel arrangements
  • Intelligent diary management
  • Fielding issues and delegating / escalating as appropriate
  • Managing budgets (e.g. conferences, customers’ events)
  • Intermediate level use of MS Office (essential) – Advanced level
  • Procurement system – SAP
Experience & Expertise (mandatory & desired)
  • Educated to minimum A level or equivalent standard
  • PA related qualifications are desirable

Country / Cluster specific information
This position is based in Athens, Greece where the Hoc and SLLs are based.
There will be a 6-month probation period

HSSE Accountabilities
The employee will observe the internal HSSE guidelines of the company and related legislative requirements.
Legally Required Training and Accountabilities
The employee will adhere to the BP Code of Conduct/Local HSSE trainings, as required.
Required Competencies
  • Confidentiality
  • Professional / appropriate
  • Highly organised
  • Flexibility
  • Excellent communication skills – written and verbal
  • High levels of customer focus
  • Attention to detail
  • High levels of personal initiative / proactivity
Who We Are beliefs:
Live our purpose
Safety: Demonstrate personal responsibility for the safety and well-being of everyone around me
Always aim to do the right thing based on BP's rules and standards, and respond to challenges with resilience and reason
Care for others
Respect the views and feelings of others and consider the impact of my words and action
One Team: Enable others to trust me by delivering on my accountabilities and standing by decisions when they are made
Play to win
Learn and apply the best practices of BP, act with professionalism and strive for excellent execution

