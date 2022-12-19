Office & Team Assistant

Role Particulars:
Role Title: Team Assistant (grade J)
Location: Athens (Greece)
Reports to: Head of Country Greece (HoC)
Purpose of role:
The role will provide a professional, highly responsive administration support to the HoC, Business Leaders and office staff of BP Oil Hellenic/ Castrol Hellas
To provide high levels of support to HoC and 2 SLLs, both in terms of self-led value adding activity and routine administration and basic support for the wider team/ businesses. This role is to enable HoC and SLLs to focus on strategic activity by creating time and capacity for them and to efficiently manage and coordinate their delivery.
Key Results/ Accountabilities expected from role
Key responsibilities will include:
Key challenges faced on the role