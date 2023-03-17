Offshore Consent Lead - Morven

Job summary

bp is looking for an Offshore Consent Lead to support activity on the Morven Offshore windfarm development.



The Offshore Consent Lead is accountable the strategy and delivery of the EIA for the array elements of the project in relation to securing the Section 36 consent for the project. The objective of the role includes achieving buildable consent for the Project array, ensuring a uniform approach to authorities/regulators and stakeholders and management of the EIA deliverables for the array from the relevant consultants.



You will report into the Morven Project Consent Lead and work closely alongside the Offshore Consents Technical Lead on the specific topics within their remit to deliver the buildable consents.



In line with bp's hybrid working policy, the successful candidate is expected to be office based 3 days per week in either Aberdeen or Edinburgh.

What you will deliver

Responsible for managing the offshore EIA elements of the Section 36 activities for the project

Managing the deliverables of the EIA consultants in the responsible areas within the array

Facilitate successful stakeholder engagement in the responsible areas;

Manage the EIA contracts and budgets

Input and support to the Project Consent Lead on resource needs, programme and risks in relation to overarching EIA delivery

Provide updates on key show stoppers on the array workstreams to the Project Consent Lead

Work closely with the Offshore Consents Technical Lead to support their strategies on compensation and other high risk consenting topic areas.

Close coordination with the Transmission Consent Lead, Land Manager, Stakeholder Manager and Technical Engineering packages

What you will need to be successful

Experience in EIA delivery of offshore wind projects and/or previous experience of working on a large scale Section 36 application in Scotland

Experience/knowledge of key consenting risks within EIA/HRA in Scotland

Experience with working in a multidisciplinary team and across different cultures

Experience with leading an external team in a project

Experience with developing and implementing QA process

Who you will work with

Why join us?

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

You will work with our growing UK Offshore Wind region within our UK Consents team. We currently have three projects in the UK, in the Irish and North Sea respectively. The project you will work on will be our Morven Offshore wind farm delivering the EIA application documents under the Scottish Consenting regime.At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.