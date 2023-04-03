Offshore Consents Technical Lead - Morven

Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.



Are you ready to take your career to new heights?



We are looking for an Offshore Consent Technical Lead (OCTL) for our Morven Offshore windfarm. The OCTL is accountable the strategy and delivery of the of specific high consenting areas for the Morven project including HRA, Compensation strategy and delivery. The objective of the role includes achieving buildable consent for the Project array, ensuring a uniform approach to authorities/regulators and stakeholders and management of specific high consenting risk items such as Ornithology and Marine Mammals. You will report into the Morven Project Consent Lead and work closely alongside the Offshore Consents Lead who will deliver the EIA.



In line with bp’s hybrid working policy, the successful candidate is expected to be office based 3 days per week in either Aberdeen or Edinburgh.

What you will deliver

Responsible for managing the strategy for the high risk areas of the Section 36 application for the project

Review EIA outputs and deliver options for mitigation and compensation where applicable

Facilitate successful stakeholder engagement in the responsible areas;

Input and support to the Project Consent Lead on resource needs, programme and risks in relation to the key high risk consent areas

Provide updates on key show stoppers on the high risk consents elements to the Project Consent Lead

Work closely with the Offshore Consents Lead understand the EIA outputs and risk areas

Close coordination with the Stakeholder Manager and Technical Engineering packages

Knowledge in ornithology and marine mammals in relation to compensation

Experience of developing strategies for high risk consenting topics within EIA/HRA in Scotland

Experience with working in a multidisciplinary team and across different cultures

Experience with leading an external team in a project

Experience with developing and implementing QA process

Who you will work with

Why join us?

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

You will work with our growing UK Offshore Wind region within our UK Consents team. We currently have three projects in the UK, in the Irish and North Sea respectively. The project you will work on will be our Morven Offshore wind farm delivering the strategy to mitigate the high risk consenting topics including birds under the Scottish Consenting regime.At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.