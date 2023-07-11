Offshore Structural Engineer

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. About the role: In this role, you will be responsible for providing Offshore Structural expertise to operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other teams, sub-functions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardization. About the Team The international offshore structural team comprises 11 members, the majority of which work full time deployed in our global regions on integrity management of oil & gas assets. Other team members work on projects delivering new greenfield jackets and topsides and brownfield modifications to existing assets, both typically based in the contractors’ offices. There are also opportunities for some in the team to work in an agile manner on a wide range of differing projects on an as needed basis. The team has a Team Manager and a Senior technical advisor who are currently both based in UK. The expectation of this role is to be fully deployed in the operations integrity management facing squads in Trinidad and Tobago alongside two other experienced structural engineering colleagues. To deliver the work day-to-day bp creates squads, usually co-located expertise from a range of disciplines and skills. These tend to work in two weekly cycles identifying emerging risks, prioritizing activities, and then delivering mitigation measures to ensure our assets are safe and fully operational.

Innovation & Engineering



Engineering Group



What you will deliver

In this role, you will help to deliver safe and efficient structures, primarily offshore jackets and topsides, but also structural aspects associated with onshore terminals and offshore floating buoys.

You will work within one or more multidisciplinary squads and with your structural discipline peers and leaders to deliver:

Risk assessments of our assets and components.

Reviews of the health of our structures protective barriers.

Plan and help manage inspection, maintenance, and repair programs.

Work with contractors to optimize inspection, maintenance and repair efficiency.

Quality assure the deliverables of inspection, maintenance and repair programs and capture key data in bp integrity management tools.

Prioritize structural anomalies and manage their mitigation.

Create annual asset reports, monitor changes in weight and CoG, and ensure structural models can be accessed and analyses performed when the need arises.

Feedback lessons learnt with the region and worldwide via our standards, community of practice and team meetings.

Experience and Qualifications

Degree in Civil or Structural engineering, or equivalent

Ideally a masters level degree and formal recognition of your skills as a Chartered engineer, professional Engineer, or equivalent.

Experience working in projects or operations on offshore structures used in the oil, gas or renewables energy industries.

Deep understanding the key risks associated with offshore structures, i.e. the potential loads, failure mechanisms and critical locations on the structure, and consequences of system/component failure.

Drive to deliver high quality work on time and on budget.

Ability to work in an agile manner within regionally focused teams and with colleagues around the World.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Why Join US

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Design approaches, Designing for climate change and zero carbon, Digital fluency, Emerging technology monitoring, Engineering evaluation, Incident investigation and learning, Inspection and monitoring strategy, Numerical modelling, Offshore Structures, Offshore substation design, Offshore wind turbine foundation design, Scripting, Structural loading from hazards, Sustainability awareness and action, Technology Development, Uncertainty Quantification



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.