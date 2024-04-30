This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

In this role as an Offshore Structural Engineer, you will be responsible for providing Offshore Structural expertise to operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.

You will help to deliver safe and efficient structures, primarily offshore jackets and topsides, but also structural aspects associated with onshore terminals and offshore floating buoys.

You will work within one or more multidisciplinary squads and with your structural discipline peers and leaders to deliver:

Risk assessments of our assets and components.

Reviews of the health of our structures protective barriers.

Plan and help manage inspection, maintenance, and repair programmes.

Work with contractors to optimise inspection, maintenance and repair efficiency.

Quality assure the deliverables of inspection, maintenance and repair programmes and capture key data in bp integrity management tools.

Prioritise structural anomalies and manage their mitigation.

Create annual asset reports, monitor changes in weight and CoG, and ensure structural models can be accessed and analyses performed when the need arises.

Feedback lessons learnt with the region and worldwide via our standards, community of practice and team meetings.

Requirements

Degree in Civil or Structural engineering, or equivalent

Ideally a masters level degree and formal recognition of your skills as a Chartered engineer, professional Engineer, or equivalent.

Experience working in projects or operations on offshore structures used in the oil, gas or renewables energy industries.

Deep understanding the key risks associated with offshore structures, i.e. the potential loads, failure mechanisms and critical locations on the structure, and consequences of system/component failure.

Drive to deliver high quality work on time and on budget.

Ability to work in an agile manner within regionally focussed teams and with colleagues around the World.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

The international offshore structural team comprises 11 members, the majority of which work full time deployed in our global regions on integrity management of oil & gas assets. Other team members work on projects delivering new greenfield jackets and topsides and brownfield modifications to existing assets, both typically based in the contractors’ offices. There are also opportunities for some in the team to work in an agile manner on a wide range of differing projects on an as needed basis.

The team has a Team Manager and a Senior technical advisor who are currently both based in UK.

The expectation of this role is to be fully deployed in the operations integrity management facing squads in Trinidad and Tobago alongside two other experienced structural engineering colleagues.

To deliver the work day-to-day bp creates squads, usually co-located expertise from a range of disciplines and skills. These tend to work in two weekly cycles identifying emerging risks, prioritising activities and then delivering mitigation measures to ensure our assets are safe and fully operational.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

• A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

• Possibility to join our social communities and networks

• Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

• Life and health insurance, medical care package

• And many other benefits.

