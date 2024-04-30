Entity:Innovation & Engineering
In this role as an Offshore Structural Engineer, you will be responsible for providing Offshore Structural expertise to operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.
You will help to deliver safe and efficient structures, primarily offshore jackets and topsides, but also structural aspects associated with onshore terminals and offshore floating buoys.
You will work within one or more multidisciplinary squads and with your structural discipline peers and leaders to deliver:
Requirements
The international offshore structural team comprises 11 members, the majority of which work full time deployed in our global regions on integrity management of oil & gas assets. Other team members work on projects delivering new greenfield jackets and topsides and brownfield modifications to existing assets, both typically based in the contractors’ offices. There are also opportunities for some in the team to work in an agile manner on a wide range of differing projects on an as needed basis.
The team has a Team Manager and a Senior technical advisor who are currently both based in UK.
The expectation of this role is to be fully deployed in the operations integrity management facing squads in Trinidad and Tobago alongside two other experienced structural engineering colleagues.
To deliver the work day-to-day bp creates squads, usually co-located expertise from a range of disciplines and skills. These tend to work in two weekly cycles identifying emerging risks, prioritising activities and then delivering mitigation measures to ensure our assets are safe and fully operational.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Design approaches, Designing for climate change and zero carbon, Digital fluency, Emerging technology monitoring, Engineering evaluation, Incident investigation and learning, Inspection and monitoring strategy, Numerical modelling, Scripting, Sustainability awareness and action, Technology Development, Uncertainty Quantification
