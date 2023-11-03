Offshore Structural Technical Authority

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

S&ORA Projects Engineering Technical Authorities (TAs) are knowledgeable subject matter experts (SMEs) providing providing assurance expertise to the design and delivery of bp's major projects:• Work alongside the business line (Projects), providing conformance support and maintaining an independent view of safety and operational risk.• Assure conformance of major Projects principally across Production and Operations (P&O) and Gas and Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE) through the safe and competitive application of laws/regulations,bp Group engineering technical practices (ETPs), industry codes and standards.• Provide specialist advice to major projects within their discipline/technical practice area and provide insights to the S&ORA Projects EA and Projects personnel on issues relating to technical integrity and conformance.• Provide technical input as a member of the Engineering Leadership Integration Forum for their discipline on ETP improvements, discipline capability and support the Company learning process.• Lead the Projects Community of Practice (CoP) for their discipline/technical practice area.• Provide technical support to the Barrier Assurance team for assurance on existing assets.The role is an opportunity to engage directly with bp's largest Projects and influence technical outcomes.Candidates can be based in the UK, US or Continental Europe (bp main office or operating site location).



Job Description:



What you will deliver

Expert Judgment

• Liaise with relevant Projects Lead Discipline and Discipline Engineers, and SMEs / I&E Eng. Advisors as appropriate, to understand emerging ETP conformance/risk-related issues and review/endorse proposed deviations to ETPs.

• Maintain an independent view on risk of technically significant issues. Provide assurance insights and recommendations to the S&ORA Projects EA and Projects engineering leadership.

• Provide requested technical advice and recommendations to projects and operations in all matters related to offshore structures.

Practice and Learning

• Establish close links with Project engineering teams throughout project life to advise on the use of appropriate standards, practices and design guidelines.

• Technically evaluate and endorse, where appropriate, deviation requests to ETPs within the Offshore Structures practice area.

• Champion the capture and dissemination of Engineering lessons learned within P&O/G&LCE, including those arising from deviation requests and assure incorporation into ETP updates.

• Provide input to technology programmes, as applicable.

Assurance

• Participate in formal assurance activities as part of the Projects verification process, principally the Optimise and Define PHSSERs and Detailed Engineering PHSSERs. Ensure the independent view is captured and the closure of findings raised.

• Carry out other assurance activities through continuous engagement including regular discipline and multi-discipline technical check-ins, peer/risk reviews, etc.

• Ensure early engagement with projects, beginning in the concept development phase with GCD.

• Assure engineering standards are being rigorously and consistently conformed with.

• Understand offshore structural engineering discipline health across Projects (competency and relative resource levels). Recommend corrective actions where deficient. Liaise with the VP Civil Structural Engineering and Offshore Structures Senior Advisor (I&E Eng) accordingly.

• Perform assurance of the competency assessment of Project Lead Offshore Structural Engineers (agree rights to safety core role appointments) and input to the annual projects engineering organizational capability review.

• Represent S&ORA and Projects at the Engineering Leadership Integration Forum for Offshore Structures.

What you will need to be successful

Qualifications



Essential:

- Bachelors Degree in Engineering or equivalent

- Chartered Engineer or Professional Engineer

- Professional Membership of an appropriate Engineering Body

Experience



Essential:

- Substantial experience in major Projects Engineering for Oil and Gas production and processing.

- Deep knowledge in the analysis and design offshore oil and gas production and handling facilities.

- Extensive experience of site fabrication and offshore installation of oil and gas facilities.

- Proven leadership capability in major projects development and execution. Highly respected technical contributor recognised for pragmatic approach with a proven ability to influence at senior levels.

- Robust track record of delivery in:

• Influencing others not under direct reporting lines.

• Developing clear plans when dealing with complex and uncertain situations.

• Identifying risk, developing a solution and ensuring action on the solution.

• Demonstrating practical & applied knowledge of engineering standards and practices related to the O&G production, processing and handling industries.

• Demonstrating sound technical acumen with an understanding of the business factors impacting any risk mitigation strategy.

• Working in a collaborative environment.

• Strong teamwork, communication and influencing skills.

Desirable:

- Experience in a related Operations role in bp or other Operator.

- Held an engineering position in a contracting company delivering offshore O&G industry projects such as jackets, topsides, or floating production units

- Participated in Industry standards groups (eg. ISO, IOGP, API).



You will work with

- The Offshore Structural TA is part of a well established team that has been in existence for over a decade. There are sixteen full time and four part-time Projects TAs covering all of the engineering disciplines. The TAs are well integrated both within the S&ORA Projects Team itself and with the Project engineering teams.

- The TAs are involved with Projects from the earliest stages (Concept Development) where key Tier 1 decisions are made, through the challenges that arise during FEED, Detailed Design, Fabrication and Construction, and ultimately the handover to Operations.

- The role encompasses offshore project activity in the resilient hydrocarbons business as well as the new energy businesses, principally carbon capture and storage, and offshore wind.

- One feature of the Projects TA role is the opportunity to work closely with a highly experienced, knowledgeable peer group as part of a multi-discipline Team.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process.



