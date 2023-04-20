Job summary

As part of the team, you'll apply digital technologies and an agile mindset as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You'll also help to develop hydrocarbon resources, delivering transformative projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and rewarding ways within the operational heart of bp.

About the opportunity

This is an exciting opportunity to work in an established region on a key and growing asset in the North Sea. The Schiehallion, Loyal and Alligin fields, producing back to the Glen Lyon FPSO form the largest and most complex Subsea Production system in the world. The field currently has 75 subsea production and water injection wells with further wells planned to be tied-in during 2023 and future years. The Offshore Subsea Operations Specialist has oversight of Subsea Offshore Operations from the Glen Lyon Host Facility assuring subsea systems and activities are delivering safe, reliable, and efficient operation performance.The role is a key part of the site organisation and is based offshore in the UK. It is recognized that there are significant transferable skills from topsides disciplines such as Instrumentation and Control, Electrical, Process and Mechanical Engineering. Additional support and development in Subsea specific competences will be provided if required.

About the role

Providing day to day subsea input to work planning and offshore execution including subsea vessel execution.

Supporting Control room operations and daily surveillance of Subsea system monitoring for anomalies, trend and excursions

Acting as integrator between onshore operations support and offshore execution teams

Supporting the optimisation of subsea activities within the 8Q plan

Providing subsea Input into operations risk assessments

What you will need to be successful

Operational experience of an Oil and Gas asset, preferably with subsea background

Relevant technical expertise in support of system design and operation

Relevant experience in the application of facility operating management systems

Demonstrated ability to network and influence across the organisational boundaries

Ability to assess emergent issues, develop a response plan and communicate it effectively

Why join our team?

The role is a rotational role providing subsea systems field support on the FPSO, working with the offshore site teams to delivery safe and compliant production. You will be responsible for:You will preferably be degree qualified in a relevant science or engineering discipline and working towards a professional accreditation, such as Professional Engineer or Chartered Engineer.It would be beneficial that you have:We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!