Job Profile SummaryA career in Productions & Operations (P&O) is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll apply digital technologies and an agile mindset as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop hydrocarbon resources, delivering transformative projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and rewarding ways within the operational heart of bp.Responsible for providing Subsea Hardware expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



This is a great opportunity to work in an established region on a key and growing asset in the North Sea. The Schiehallion, Loyal and Alligin fields, producing back to the Glen Lyon FPSO form the largest and most complex Subsea Production system in the world. The field currently has 75 subsea production and water injection wells with further wells planned to be tied-in during 2023 and future years.

The Offshore Subsea Operations Specialist has oversight of Subsea Offshore Operations from the Glen Lyon Host Facility assuring subsea systems and activities are delivering safe, reliable, and efficient operation performance. The role is a key part of the site organisation and is based offshore in the UK.

It is recognized that there are significant transferable skills from topsides disciplines such as Instrumentation and Control, Electrical, Process and Mechanical Engineering. Additional support and development in Subsea specific competences will be provided if required.

About the role:

In more detail, some of your key accountabilities:

This is a rotational role providing subsea systems field support on the FPSO, working with the offshore site teams to delivery safe and compliant production.

Provide day to day subsea guidance to work planning and offshore execution including subsea vessel execution.

Support Control room operations and daily surveillance of Subsea system monitoring for anomalies, trend and excursions

Act as integrator between onshore operations support and offshore execution teams

Support the optimisation of subsea activities within the 8Q plan

Provides subsea Input into operations risk assessments

The role is intended to give onshore employees exposure to the offshore environment

About you:

You will preferably be degree qualified in a relevant science or engineering discipline and working towards a professional accreditation, such as Professional Engineer or Chartered Engineer.

It would be beneficial that you have:

Operational experience of an Oil and Gas asset, preferably with subsea background

Relevant technical expertise in support of system design and operation

Relevant experience in the application of facility operating management systems

Proven ability to network and influence across the organisational boundaries

Ability to assess emergent issues, develop a response plan and communicate it effectively

Why join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



Anomaly assessment and management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation, Wind Turbines



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.