Job summary

Job Advert: Offshore Wind Accounting Analyst

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our team?

At bp, we’re striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. That means crafting a more efficient business that makes the best possible use of all its resources, reimagines energy and reinvents who we are on our mission of net zero!

Job Profile Summary

Offshore Wind Accounting Analyst will be a seconded role from bp into the bp-EnBW joint venture, which is progressing the development of an offshore wind farm in the UK. This team member will report to the JV Financial Controller (a bp secondee), with functional accountability to the Head of Control, Low Carbon.

The role has accountability for accounting, reporting and control activities of the JV, as directed by the JV Financial Controller. This role provides an excellent opportunity to play a key role in the financial reporting and control activities of a new major UK offshore wind asset.



Role location is central Scotland (work from home) until new office opens in Edinburgh - hybrid work with 3 days in the Edinburgh office.

Key Accountabilities:

Delivery of end-to-end month / quarter end financial reporting for the JV

Support design and implementation of an effective and fit for purpose internal control environment within the JV

Support the JV Controller in ensuring compliance with applicable accounting policies

Review Actuals and follow-up on identified issues to resolution.

Responsible for timely and accurate statutory reporting for the assigned JVs and managing external audit activities

Develop reports for MI and cost control while working with the Outsourced Service Provider (OSP)

Review and assure monthly/quarterly reports provided by the OSP

Manage day to day banking activities for the assigned JV

Work effectively with wider JV finance and project teams, shareholder representatives and other functional support teams in bp and EnBW

Essential Education:

Qualified accountant (ICAEW, ICAS, CIMA or equivalent)

Experience and Job Requirements:

1-3 years post qualification experience ideally in the areas of financial reporting, auditing, internal controls and/or management accounting

Self-starter, able to use initiative, drive solutions through uncertainty and ambiguity

Strong influencing and business partnering skills

Ability to manage multiple/conflicting priorities with a track record of delivery

Financial control and reporting experience in renewables industry desirable

About bp:

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others! Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation. Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!