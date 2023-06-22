Offshore Wind Controller

Job summary

ARC Controller - Offshore Wind is responsible for all ARC (accounting, reporting and control) activities related to bp’s offshore wind activities – currently across the US, UK, Japan and South Korea. As bp continues to deliver on its low carbon growth agenda, the ARC Controller will play a key role in embedding new projects into the portfolio from an ARC perspective

ARC Controller - Offshore Wind is responsible for all ARC (accounting, reporting and control) activities related to bp’s offshore wind activities – currently across the US, UK, Japan and South Korea. As bp continues to deliver on its low carbon growth agenda, the ARC Controller will play a key role in embedding new projects into the portfolio from an ARC perspective.

This is a key role in the Low Carbon ARC team which reports to the Head of Control, Low Carbon Energy. The individual has responsibility for all financial reporting related activities (internal and external) as well as developing and maintaining a robust internal control environment for all of bp’s offshore wind activities. The postholder will work closely with the Low Carbon Energy New Business ARC Senior Manager to integrate and embed new projects and the Low Carbon Energy Technical Accounting Senior Advisor to discuss project structures and accounting issues.

This role provides an exciting opportunity to play a key role in delivering high quality financial reporting and control activities in bp’s rapidly growing Low Carbon businesses.



Key Accountabilities :

Accountable for delivery of all internal and external financial reporting for bp’s offshore wind activities

Manage an effective quarterly due diligence and assurance process, ensuring IFRS compliant accounting for offshore wind activities

Develop effective relationships with IJV’s ensuring bp receives timely and accurate information to support bp’s reporting.

Monitor the operating efficiency of internal controls, identify and effectively mitigate risks and gaps

Maintain awareness of all FMs/ATNs/AFEs and provide ARC input and assurance. Establish and operate processes for tracking spend vs FM’s and IJV budgets

Responsible for timely and accurate statutory reporting

Liaise closely with PPM to support delivery of robust budget and forecast activities

Provide support and leadership on ARC matters to low carbon business teams

Support from an ARC perspective on continued development of bp’s offshore wind business

Build strong and effective relationships with PSCM, Finance and offshore wind business teams

Integrate GBS support into ARC support to business

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Extensive relevant financial reporting and internal control experience is required

Self-starter, able to use initiative, drive solutions through uncertainty and ambiguity

Strong influencing and networking skills

Ability to manage multiple/conflicting priorities with a strong track record of delivery

Work effectively across multi-disciplinary teams developing strong and effective relationships with business teams

Experience of working with global business centre or outsourced accounting provider

Exposure to and knowledge of a broad range of financial processes



Essential Education:

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Economics, Engineering, technical discipline or any other equivalent degree

Qualified accountant (ICAEW, ICAS, CIMA, ACCA or equivalent)

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



