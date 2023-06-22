Offshore Wind Controller

ARC Controller - Offshore Wind is responsible for all ARC (accounting, reporting and control) activities related to bp’s offshore wind activities – currently across the US, UK, Japan and South Korea. As bp continues to deliver on its low carbon growth agenda, the ARC Controller will play a key role in embedding new projects into the portfolio from an ARC perspective
ARC Controller - Offshore Wind is responsible for all ARC (accounting, reporting and control) activities related to bp’s offshore wind activities – currently across the US, UK, Japan and South Korea. As bp continues to deliver on its low carbon growth agenda, the ARC Controller will play a key role in embedding new projects into the portfolio from an ARC perspective.
This is a key role in the Low Carbon ARC team which reports to the Head of Control, Low Carbon Energy. The individual has responsibility for all financial reporting related activities (internal and external) as well as developing and maintaining a robust internal control environment for all of bp’s offshore wind activities. The postholder will work closely with the Low Carbon Energy New Business ARC Senior Manager to integrate and embed new projects and the Low Carbon Energy Technical Accounting Senior Advisor to discuss project structures and accounting issues.
This role provides an exciting opportunity to play a key role in delivering high quality financial reporting and control activities in bp’s rapidly growing Low Carbon businesses.
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.