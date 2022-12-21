Offshore Wind Installation Procurement Manager

Job summary

Scotwind projects will deliver 6GW of clean energy, through the design, construction and installation of offshore wind farms in the Irish Sea and North Sea. The projects are circa 15billion GBP investments and executed through a Joint Venture between bp and EnBW.



The projects will require circa 300 foundations and turbines, and the associated export cable and inter array cable. Therefore, there is a hugh and complex offshore installation campaign involving sourcing, reserving and contracting the next generation of Foundation Installation vessels, Turbine Installation Vessels and Cable Installation Vessels.

This role will work with the Foundations, Turbines and Cable workstream to develop the strategies to best execute the complex installation work scopes across the projects.



Key Accountabilities:

Manage the Foundation and Installation contract strategy including, foundation concept (monopile, jackets, gravity based structures), port selection for marshalling, multi-contract vs. EPCI, identify vessel requirements (heavy lift, transportation, shuttling) and prepare the invitation to tenders and negotiate the contracts to enable the successful installation of circa 150 foundations in the Irish Sea and 150 foundations in the North Sea.

Finalise the WTG installation strategy, including role of OEM, vessel requirements, marshalling ports, reservation agreements, contract structure, ITT and contract negotiation and delivery and post award contract management.

Finalise the the Cable installation strategy, including role of OEM, vessel requirements, marshalling ports, reservation agreements, contract structure, ITT and contract negotiation and delivery and post award contract management.

Experience of offshore marine vessel contracts, including contract mechanisms covering ground risk and weather risk allocation, call down windows, reservation agreements, remuneration models.

Knowledge of Foundations and/or Turbine Installation in Offshore Wind.