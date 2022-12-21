Offshore Wind Installation Procurement Manager

Scotwind projects will deliver 6GW of clean energy, through the design, construction and installation of offshore wind farms in the Irish Sea and North Sea. The projects are circa 15billion GBP investments and executed through a Joint Venture between bp and EnBW.
The projects will require circa 300 foundations and turbines, and the associated export cable and inter array cable. Therefore, there is a hugh and complex offshore installation campaign involving sourcing, reserving and contracting the next generation of Foundation Installation vessels, Turbine Installation Vessels and Cable Installation Vessels.
This role will work with the Foundations, Turbines and Cable workstream to develop the strategies to best execute the complex installation work scopes across the projects.
Key Accountabilities: