The Offshore Wind Portfolio Development Analyst will sit in bp’s offshore wind business excellence team and will be supporting the implementation of central bp strategy into the offshore wind business at the portfolio level.
This individual will provide analysis to support global offshore wind portfolio development and strategy implementation and develop materials to support executive decisions. The individual will collaborate with the OFW regional teams and integrators and enablers such as Finance, Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures and SS&V for strategic planning purposes.
Key Accountabilities: