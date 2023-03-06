Site traffic information and cookies

Offshore Wind Portfolio Development Analyst

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - London
  • Travel required Negligible travel
  • Job category Strategic Planning &amp; Business Development Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145626BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

The Offshore Wind Portfolio Development Analyst will sit in bp’s offshore wind business excellence team and will be supporting the implementation of central bp strategy into the offshore wind business at the portfolio level.

This individual will provide analysis to support global offshore wind portfolio development and strategy implementation and develop materials to support executive decisions. The individual will collaborate with the OFW regional teams and integrators and enablers such as Finance, Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures and SS&V for strategic planning purposes.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Support the offshore wind pre-asset opportunities/pipeline process and develop associated materials for the OFW leadership and executive teams with data inputs from finance and regional OFW teams
  • Work with adjoining Business Excellence and regional teams, and bp integrators and enablers including bp Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures and Finance to support the development and implementation of offshore wind portfolio strategy
  • Identify and assess commercial opportunities providing succinct recommendations on strategy implementation at the portfolio level
  • Develop and maintain portfolio analysis and management tools
  • Provide executive decision support and prepare materials for key meetings, including briefing notes for bp senior management
  • Deliver or contribute to internal governance for investment decisions
  • Provide analysis to support OFW regional teams in defining how to win at a regional portfolio level
  • Collaborate with the bp strategy and finance teams and provide input for strategic planning purposes
  • Maintain appropriate KPIs for performance management at the OFW portfolio level
  • Collaborate with other OFW teams, global and regional, to encourage knowledge sharing and continuous improvement, and build external partner and consultant relationships

To be successful in this role, you will need:
  • Knowledge and understanding of low carbon energy sectors
  • To be a self-starter with strong analytical abilities in energy sector or energy consulting
  • Ability to work as part of an integrated project team and to work across multiple projects concurrently
  • Proven communication skills with ability to concisely present work product to business leaders at all levels
  • Strong performance bias: the ability to deliver with attention to detail under tight timelines and to prioritize effectively
  • Comfortable working in a fast-paced, dynamic environment
  • Team player
  • Ideally a degree in technical, finance or business discipline however not essential with comparable experience
  • Minimum Bachelor’s degree qualification

The role will be expected to work across a number of teams to help shape bp’s offshore wind portfolio:
  • Collaborate with colleagues in the offshore wind portfolio management team
  • Work closely with adjoining Business Excellence and other regional offshore wind teams to ensure consistent delivery of bp’s offshore wind portfolio strategy across the regions
  • Remain connected to bp’s other low carbon technologies and businesses to identify and support opportunities for integration and knowledge sharing at the portfolio level
  • Work with colleagues in Finance and Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures to help shape and deliver the offshore wind strategy
  • Need to be a strong team player who is able to establish rapport with team partners and customers internally and externally

