Offshore Wind Project Controls Lead

Job summary

Role Synopsis

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.



Are you ready to take your career to new heights?



The Senior PC Engineer is responsible for managing a team to deliver project and reporting services and ensure the integrity and effectiveness of estimating, planning / scheduling, cost engineering, project MoC, and project/function risk management. The role will also develop the project controls strategy, plans and procedures, implementing continuous improvements plans and managing conformance to internal and external requirements and stakeholders.



Key Responsibilities

Act as the main point of contact for all project controls related activity for the project(s)

Lead the project controls team, ensuring project controls capability onboard at the right time/place

Deliver appropriate stage gate estimates and basis of estimate

Assist in the development of stage gate appropriate Financial Memorandums (FMs)

Deliver an integrated Master Control Schedule (MCS) and level 1 schedule for the project / programme

Ensure the Forecast Final Cost (FFC), cost phasing, variances and uncertainties are maintained and reviewed with Project Leadership monthly

Ensure project change and risk impacts are captured in cost and schedule updates (inc. trends)

Coordinate quarterly financial updates (QPF’s) and internal Project Controls verification reviews (Stage Gate/MCEs)

Ensure Project Information Management support is in place to support the project / programme

Ensuring Integration and alignment of all stakeholders within New Energy

Ability to learn/adapt to new energy partners and stakeholders (inc. sharing of learning/ways of working)

Essential experience and job requirements

Major project experience (10+ years)

Offshore wind experience and/or wider renewable projects

Experience working for a developer or IOC/IEC advantageous

Solid, broad-based project experience in the concept development, selection, design and/or construction phases of projects with an excellent track record of delivery

Self-motivation and a high level of individual initiative and self-reliance are required

Ability to interface, influence, and work effectively with members of Project Leadership

Bias for simplification and efficiency with focus on fit-for-purpose deliverables that meet the needs of the business

Strong ability to build partnerships, actively engage and respect contributions of others

Good written & verbal communication skills

Strong analytical skills with expertise in MS Excel, Word, PowerPoint and ability to adapt quickly to new ‘digital’ technologies

Understanding of different economic models / payment mechanisms available in New Energy (inc. carbon credits, pricing of different energy types etc…)