Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Offshore Wind Project Controls Lead

Offshore Wind Project Controls Lead

Offshore Wind Project Controls Lead

  • Location United Kingdom - Scotland - Aberdeen/Dyce, United Kingdom - South East - London
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Project Management Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 138829BR
  • Experience level Senior
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Role Synopsis
At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.

Are you ready to take your career to new heights?

The Senior PC Engineer is responsible for managing a team to deliver project and reporting services and ensure the integrity and effectiveness of estimating, planning / scheduling, cost engineering, project MoC, and project/function risk management. The role will also develop the project controls strategy, plans and procedures, implementing continuous improvements plans and managing conformance to internal and external requirements and stakeholders.

Key Responsibilities

  • Act as the main point of contact for all project controls related activity for the project(s)
  • Lead the project controls team, ensuring project controls capability onboard at the right time/place
  • Deliver appropriate stage gate estimates and basis of estimate
  • Assist in the development of stage gate appropriate Financial Memorandums (FMs)
  • Deliver an integrated Master Control Schedule (MCS) and level 1 schedule for the project / programme
  • Ensure the Forecast Final Cost (FFC), cost phasing, variances and uncertainties are maintained and reviewed with Project Leadership monthly
  • Ensure project change and risk impacts are captured in cost and schedule updates (inc. trends)
  • Coordinate quarterly financial updates (QPF’s) and internal Project Controls verification reviews (Stage Gate/MCEs)
  • Ensure Project Information Management support is in place to support the project / programme
  • Ensuring Integration and alignment of all stakeholders within New Energy
  • Ability to learn/adapt to new energy partners and stakeholders (inc. sharing of learning/ways of working)

Essential experience and job requirements

  • Major project experience (10+ years)
  • Offshore wind experience and/or wider renewable projects
  • Experience working for a developer or IOC/IEC advantageous
  • Solid, broad-based project experience in the concept development, selection, design and/or construction phases of projects with an excellent track record of delivery
  • Self-motivation and a high level of individual initiative and self-reliance are required
  • Ability to interface, influence, and work effectively with members of Project Leadership
  • Bias for simplification and efficiency with focus on fit-for-purpose deliverables that meet the needs of the business
  • Strong ability to build partnerships, actively engage and respect contributions of others
  • Good written & verbal communication skills
  • Strong analytical skills with expertise in MS Excel, Word, PowerPoint and ability to adapt quickly to new ‘digital’ technologies
  • Understanding of different economic models / payment mechanisms available in New Energy (inc. carbon credits, pricing of different energy types etc…)
Desirable criteria & qualifications
  • Project Management Professional / Association of Project Management (APM) accredited
  • Good understanding of different methods of project / government financing / funding and legislation / policy
  • Focus on cyber security withing the team & champion staying vigilant
  • Understanding of what to look out for in the mental health space – warning signs etc…
  • Ability to keep things simple – Focus on efficiency with focus on fit-for-purpose deliverables that meet the needs of the business (given the nature / emerging nature of new energy)
  • Influencing and communication skills in English language
  • Ability to work under own initiative
  • Able to create a performance culture that is designed to deliver success
  • Excellent inter-personal skills and behaviours
  • Ability to produce good quality written reports and summary presentations – able to communicate clarity from complexity
  • Competent with computers and IT including experience of using standard productivity software (e.g. MS Outlook, MS Word, MS Excel and MS Powerpoint)

Apply Search all jobs at bp