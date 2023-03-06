The Offshore Wind Special Projects Analyst will sit in bp’s offshore wind business excellence team and will be supporting the implementation of central bp strategy and delivery of special projects and initiatives across bp’s global offshore wind portfolio. The special projects team will support the operationalization of bp strategy into the offshore wind portfolio through projects and initiatives that improve bp’s commercial position.
This individual will provide analysis to support special projects origination and execution and develop materials to support executive decisions. The individual will collaborate with the OFW regional and global teams and integrators and enablers such as Finance, and Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures for project origination and execution.
Key Accountabilities: