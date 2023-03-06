Site traffic information and cookies

Offshore Wind Special Projects Analyst

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - London
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Strategic Planning &amp; Business Development Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145645BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

The Offshore Wind Special Projects Analyst will sit in bp’s offshore wind business excellence team and will be supporting the implementation of central bp strategy and delivery of special projects and initiatives across bp’s global offshore wind portfolio. The special projects team will support the operationalization of bp strategy into the offshore wind portfolio through projects and initiatives that improve bp’s commercial position.

This individual will provide analysis to support special projects origination and execution and develop materials to support executive decisions. The individual will collaborate with the OFW regional and global teams and integrators and enablers such as Finance, and Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures for project origination and execution.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Develop, gather and track offshore wind related commercial improvement ideas and recommendations
  • Provide analysis and tools to support the prioritization of commercial improvement opportunities
  • Provide project management support, and manage selected workstreams for the delivery of special projects and initiatives
  • Develop and maintain reporting materials on the commercial impact and status of special projects
  • Provide commercial analysis and project management in support of strategic projects delivery led by global offshore wind functions eg Engineering, Procurement.
  • Work with adjoining Business Excellence and regional teams, and bp integrators and enablers including bp Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures and Finance to support the development and implementation of offshore wind portfolio strategy
  • Provide executive decision support and prepare materials for key meetings, including briefing notes for bp senior management
  • Deliver or contribute to internal governance for investment decisions
  • Collaborate with the bp strategy and finance teams and provide input for strategic planning purposes
  • Maintain appropriate KPIs for performance management of Special Projects
  • Collaborate with other OFW teams, global and regional, to encourage knowledge sharing and continuous improvement, and build external partner and consultant relationships

To be successful in this role, you will need:
  • Knowledge and understanding of low carbon energy sectors
  • To be a self-starter with strong analytical abilities in energy sector or energy consulting
  • Ability to work as part of an integrated project team and to work across multiple projects concurrently
  • Proven communication skills with ability to concisely present work product to business leaders at all levels
  • Strong performance bias: the ability to deliver with attention to detail under tight timelines and to prioritize effectively
  • Comfortable working in a fast-paced, dynamic environment
  • Team player
  • Ideally a degree in technical, finance or business discipline however not essential with comparable experience
  • Minimum Bachelor’s degree qualification

The role will be expected to work across a number of teams to help shape bp’s offshore wind portfolio:
  • Collaborate with colleagues in the offshore wind portfolio management team
  • Work closely with adjoining Business Excellence and other regional and global offshore wind teams to ensure consistent delivery of bp’s offshore wind portfolio strategy across the regions
  • Remain connected to bp’s other low carbon technologies and businesses to identify and support opportunities for integration and knowledge sharing at the portfolio level
  • Work with colleagues in Finance and Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures to help shape and deliver the offshore wind strategy
  • Need to be a strong team player who is able to establish rapport with team partners and customers internally and externally

