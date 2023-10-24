Oil & Gas Project Concept Development Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

The Development Engineer will provide technical engineering expertise during the pre-project area of GCD to review and select the best oil & gas development options in the bp AGT region.The successful candidate will lead all aspects of concept study scopes to evaluate various options to improve and expand hydrocarbon reserve recovery and decarbonize bp operations in the AGT region. This involves the study of potential new technologies to the region, such as Enhanced Oil Recovery; undertaking de-bottlenecking studies; reviewing brownfield life extension and expansion options; evaluating the potential for new gas and water injection trains; and studying future electrification projects.Please note that this role is open to Azerbaijani nationals only.



Job Description:

We expect you to:

Define and deliver engineering assessments and studies for project opportunities in the pre-Project, Concept Development and Optimise phases of projects; to the right quality, on schedule and within budget. This will include: Writing study scopes of work and managing contractor engineering studies; leading the concept selection; working with Appraisal Managers to ensure technical aspects are fully considered.

Author Decision Papers to recommend selection of preferred concept, with well-structured and data-driven reasoning.

Provide engineering support on all facilities design aspects from the selection of technology, application of ETPs and industry standards, optimization of options, project services, commissioning and operations.

Support technical integration and interfacing on the project between functional areas.

Support the implementation of integrity management with respect to engineering design, operations, as well as the HSSE requirements for the projects.

Support projects in the front-end loading/process development aspects of bp’s staged gate project management process.



We believe the ideal candidate should have:

Bachelor's degree in engineering. Qualification as a chartered, registered or professional engineer (or has a clear path to gaining chartered status in next 12 months).

Over 5 years of experience as engineer working on Oil & Gas projects. Demonstrated track record of working with multidiscipline input from subsurface, wells, brownfield, commercial, projects, PSCM, operations and HSSE.

Knowledge of the key areas in Upstream – subsurface, wells, facilities and commercial. Ability to identify, manage and, most importantly, communicate risk and opportunities.

Outstanding influencing and communication skills combined with demonstrated ability to foster effective teamwork across multiple locations. Proactive learner, ability to develop new skills quickly.



Desirable criteria:

Knowledge of oil & gas infrastructure and assets in Caspian Sea region. Understanding of subsurface oil & gas reservoir analysis, categorisation and development opportunities. Subsea engineering and installation knowledge/experience.

Breadth of experience across project stages – combining technical depth, engineering leadership and commercial awareness. Understanding of commercial and economic business drivers.

Ability to focus on the big picture and identify when to delve into the detail through available field and functional support. General knowledge of bp project processes and exposure to bp engineering technical practices and industry codes and standards.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to building an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Skills:

Concept Development, Concept Evaluation, Conceptual Development, Developing Concepts, Facilities Development, Mechanical Engineering, Process Engineering, Project Management, Reservoir Analysis, Risk Management, Subsea installation and offshore practices



