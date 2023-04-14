Oil Solutions Geologist

Global Subsurface Solutions (GSS) Oil & Gas Solutions is a global organization within Subsurface which delivers high-quality, high impact, subsurface technical products to address critical business challenges across bp’s oil, gas, and low carbon businesses.
Oil & Gas Solutions geologists support activity in more than 10 countries on projects as diverse as deep-water production in the Gulf-of-Mexico, early field development offshore West Africa and large-scale waterflood developments in the Caspian Sea and Middle East. They work on clastic deep-water, paralic, non-marine reservoirs and carbonate reservoirs as well as supporting bp’s growing Low Carbon businesses.
As an Oil & Gas Solutions geologist you will be deployed as part of an integrated, multi-disciplinary agile squad. You will use your deep-technical skills in geology, a bias to subsurface integration and a thorough appreciation of subsurface uncertainty and risk to deliver integrated subsurface descriptions and reservoir performance predictions that underpin resource progression, field, and area development planning products across bp’s global oil and gas portfolio.
What you will deliver