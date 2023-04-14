Oil Solutions Geologist

Job summary

Global Subsurface Solutions (GSS) Oil & Gas Solutions is a global organization within Subsurface which delivers high-quality, high impact, subsurface technical products to address critical business challenges across bp’s oil, gas, and low carbon businesses.



Oil & Gas Solutions geologists support activity in more than 10 countries on projects as diverse as deep-water production in the Gulf-of-Mexico, early field development offshore West Africa and large-scale waterflood developments in the Caspian Sea and Middle East. They work on clastic deep-water, paralic, non-marine reservoirs and carbonate reservoirs as well as supporting bp’s growing Low Carbon businesses.



As an Oil & Gas Solutions geologist you will be deployed as part of an integrated, multi-disciplinary agile squad. You will use your deep-technical skills in geology, a bias to subsurface integration and a thorough appreciation of subsurface uncertainty and risk to deliver integrated subsurface descriptions and reservoir performance predictions that underpin resource progression, field, and area development planning products across bp’s global oil and gas portfolio.

What you will deliver

As an individual technical contributor, working closely with other subsurface disciplines, you will deliver high-quality geological inputs to progress prioritized business opportunities.

You will interpret and integrate core, well-log, seismic, analogue, and dynamic data (pressure, production etc.) to develop and refine the integrated structural, stratigraphic, depositional, rock property and fluid frameworks that underpin integrated subsurface products.

Your technical and business skills will enable you to develop appropriate subsurface scenarios to characterize and communicate subsurface uncertainties and use this knowledge to plan and deliver ‘fit for purpose’ technical products.

Your ability to clearly communicate subsurface uncertainty to colleagues and business leaders will enable the development of appropriate risk management and mitigation plans.

You will deliver high-quality resource descriptions to underpin resource progression.

As a geologist in bp’s geological and subsurface communities you will coach and mentor, share best practice and seek to innovate to solve technical and business problems.

A geology/geoscience degree

Experience in appraisal, development, or production geoscience.

Strong geoscience and subsurface integration skills, including interpretation workstation skills

Comfortable integrating static and dynamic subsurface data

Skilled in characterizing and communicating subsurface uncertainty and risk

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

A collaborative, team-first ethos, and a proven track-record of personal delivery.

Familiarity with Petrel

Delivery of Integrated Subsurface Descriptions (ISDs) and contributing to reservoir performance predictions (RPPs)

Broad appraisal, development, and production geology experience

Experience of working in diverse global teams and managing stakeholders

The successful candidate will have: